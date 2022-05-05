Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope in tears over missing Travis Barker proposal while Scott feels left out

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick was upset after Travis Barker proposal. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement episode finally aired on Hulu, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek into what they had already seen on social media.

Kourtney’s three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, however, were not part of the family dinner that took place after the surprise proposal, and neither was the father of her children, Scott Disick.

Though Kourtney and Scott’s children were not present, the entire Kardashian and Jenner clan were there, along with Travis’ children, 18-year-old Landon,16-year-old daughter Alabama, and 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

Kris Jenner made the decision to not invite Kourtney’s children to proposal

While many fans of the show would have been quick to judge Travis for not including Kourtney’s kids, it was actually Kris Jenner who made the final call.

Kris was seen in the car riding to Santa Barbara where the proposal was to take place, with her boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kim who asked if she had found a way to get the kids without Scott finding out.

She replied, “There was just no way to get that whole thing dialed in, and at the last minute, Kourtney told Travis that Penelope wasn’t feeling well.”

Kourtney was worried how her kids would take the news

After the proposal, Kourtney was seen looking anxious, and said, “How do I tell my kids? I feel like I need to tell them now, ’cause they will see it on the Internet.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kourtney then checked her phone, only to find out she had missed calls from daughter Penelope. When she got her daughter on a video call, she asked the 9-year-old, “How’s my girl? Do you want to know what my surprise was?”

When her daughter asked, “What?,” she responded, “We got engaged,” holding up her ring for Penelope to see.

Penelope Disick was in tears over the engagement

In a heartbreaking moment, Kourtney’s daughter began to cry, and The Kardashians star asked, “Is that upsetting?” Penelope eventually hung up on her mom.

Later on, during a confessional, Kourtney said “I do wish that my kids were here,” claiming she thought it would be nice if they felt like they were part of the surprise.

Knowing the fact that it was her mom’s decision, Kourtney said it “probably wasn’t her best.”

Scott Disick worries he will be left out of The Kardashian family

In a conversation between all the sisters, Khloe became pensive and said she thought, “They think they’re losing their dad. I don’t think they think they’re losing their mom.”

While Kourtney later admitted in a confessional, “I just don’t think that this moment is about Scott,” Khloe is later seen bringing him a care package and asking how he felt about the situation.

Scott confessed he felt some relief about the situation, now that taking care of Kourtney is Travis’ problem, but he was worried about losing the whole family.

Scott said, “I just don’t want to be pushed out of family affairs that include the kids and things that we normally would do. I just don’t want to lose the dynamic of having all of you guys.”

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October during a beachside proposal surrounded by roses and candles, posting the picture to their Instagram later on. Kourtney captioned hers, “forever.”