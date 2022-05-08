The Kardashians viewers call out ‘selfish’ Travis Barker for not including Kourtney’s kids in proposal

Fans call Travis Barker selfish and don’t think he respects her family. Pic credit: @travisbarker/Instagram

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s beau, is receiving much backlash from fans after the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Fans are heated because Travis did not invite Kourtney’s kids to the proposal.

Fans blame Travis and believe he is the reason why the kids weren’t there

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, much of the Kardashian Jenner crew was prompt and there to celebrate Kourtney and Travis’s proposal, except for Kourtney’s children.

It was depicted on the show that Kris was the one who initially did not think it would be a good idea to invite the kids since it was “last minute” and no one had arranged transportation for the kids.

It may be hard for many to believe that the Kardashians could not get the kids or even have Scott bring them, considering the location was only an hour from where Scott lives.

Fans believe that Travis is selfish and controlling

With as much PDA as Travis and Kourtney have elicited, many fans believe Travis was incredibly selfish and only wanted Kourtney to himself that night.

Some fans believe that he was just careless in his act of not inviting her kids when his kids were there to experience the proposal.

One fan commented, “He ‘included’ the dead father because that guy wasn’t gonna ruin Travis’s plans. If he respected her parents that much, why was he straight up making out with Kourtney right as Kris was talking to them[?]”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Even Kris said something like, ‘ok you can stop kissing while [I’m] talking.’ It’s all optics on Travis’s part. The kids would have been more delicate/possibly delayed/ruined the surprise if he involved them. He had to have it *his* way which is why they got the boot. Also did nobody else pick up on Kourtney telling the glam team that Travis ‘told me not to glam today’? The guy is 100% selfish.”

Pic credit: @u/nayeva/reddit

Another fan commented, “I’ve seen kids and blended families get left out — even as grown adults–and it’s really tough. I can only imagine how much harder it is for children.”

“I really hope this isn’t a sign of things to come. If it was okay to involve his kids, all those other loved ones, AND publicize it–her kids should’ve been part of it as well. They could have arranged something–even facetime if P was sick.”

Pic credit; @u/kmgni/reddit

Some of the Kardashian crew thought that it was a good idea that the kids weren’t there, as they did not believe that the kids would be able to come to terms with what was going on.

The Kardashians were even skeptical of bringing the kids because they were unsure how Scott would react.

They thought that Scott would have a callous time coping with Kourtney’s engagement.

However, in a particular scene of The Kardashians, Khloe visited Scott to see where he was in his thought process about the engagement.

Scott mentioned that he wished that his kids were invited to the event, which would have felt special for them.

Once the proposal was over, there was a scene where Kourtney called her kids to announce the news, and they all had mixed feelings.

Hopefully, Travis has a good explanation for her kids as to why they didn’t get invited.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on HULU.