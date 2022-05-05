Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope got upset over news of her engagement to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian’s kids were absent from her engagement. Pic credit: E!

If it’s one thing we know about Kourtney Kardashian, it’s that her three kids mean the world to her. So when they were left out of her surprise proposal, The Kardashians star was not happy.

The Kardashian-Jenner family decided to exclude the kids but Kourtney felt it was the wrong choice to make.

Furthermore, the 43-year-old was heartbroken when her daughter Penelope burst into tears after hearing about her engagement to Travis Barker.

Despite the close relationship between Penelope and her soon-to-be stepdad, the 9-year-old was probably overwhelmed by the news.

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter cried after hearing about her engagement

The latest episode of The Kardashians showed the surprise proposal between Kourtney and Travis. While the intimate moment between the lovebirds took place on a beach in California, their families were waiting nearby to congratulate them.

Travis’ three kids were all waiting at the hotel suite for the newly engaged couple’s return along with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner.

However, noticeably absent from the event were Kourtney’s kids Penelope, Reign, and Mason.

In her confessional, the 43-year-old noted, “I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would’ve made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise.”

“I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn’t her best,” added Kourtney.

PEOPLE recounted all the highlights from the episode including the moment Kourtney called Penelope to tell her the news. However, Penelope started crying and then hung up the phone.

“I feel bad for P,” Kourtney noted. “Penelope took it hard. I think it’s a big change for her and even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. Is that taking me away? I think she doesn’t know what it means.”

Why weren’t Kourtney’s kids present for her engagement?

A large part of the reason Kourtney’s three kids were not waiting for her like the rest of the family was Scott Disick.

The kids were staying with their dad at the time, and the Kardashians debated whether they should lie to him to get the kids to the location. The family didn’t want to tell Scott about the surprise engagement as they weren’t sure how he would react.

Ultimately they decided to not say anything to Scott, so the kids were not present for the surprise event.

“Listen, for us to have to lie to Scott and get them here under false pretenses would’ve been really hard for all of us,” explained Kris Jenner. “So you know what? This is the right thing to do … that’s the way I feel about it.”

However, Kris also cited the children being too young to be there and added that Kourtney said Penelope wasn’t feeling the greatest the day of the engagement.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.