Kourtney Kardashian ‘did the worst thing’ possible to her engagement ring

Kourtney Kardashian has been in the news quite a bit lately, from her relationship and constant PDA with her fiance, Travis Barker, to her ex-Scott Disick’s dislike for Travis, to her family’s new show on Hulu.

However, none of that has seemed to get to Kourtney much, as she has concentrated on being a mom to her and Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, as well as her relationship with Travis.

As the couple appears genuinely in love, Travis has received some backlash lately after the episode aired for not including Kourtney’s kids in the proposal.

Also, in a recent episode this past week, Kourtney revealed the nervous breakdown she had after ruining her engagement ring.

What happened to Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement ring?

In fact, during the show, she immediately told her mom, Kris Jenner, that she did something really, really bad. She went on to say, pulling her sleeves over her hands, “I’m covering it because it’s actually getting fixed. This is probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my whole life, by the way.”

In an individual confessional for the show, Kourtney discussed how she was doing laundry on her floor. She had taken her ring off and put it down next to her. However, when she got up to get something from her closet, she stepped down on her ring.

Kourtney exclaimed, “I was hysterically crying in my closet for hours. Then I called Travis. I was like, ‘I did something really, really bad’ and he handled it the best, but it really gave me a nervous breakdown.”

Kourtney talks about what the ring means to her

While Kourtney called her engagement ring precious, she also stated, “This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever had in my life … How could I have done that?”

Even more than just a beautiful ring, she said Travis had designed it himself. Kourtney claimed, “ … It was, like, me in a stone … So I thought that was really special.”

Thankfully, the ring was able to be fixed by a jeweler, and it has been put back right where it belongs … on Kourtney’s finger.

While the two got engaged back in October, no details have been released about the duo’s wedding date. Moreover, Kris has been sworn to secrecy and will not spill the beans.

However, Kardashian/Jenner fans hope someone might slip up and say when the twosome will be tying the knot because they are anxiously awaiting the news.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.