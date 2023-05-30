Scott Disick has ‘finally accepted’ his split from Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick may have admitted that although he was “immature” about it all at first, he’s “finally accepted” that he and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, won’t be rekindling their romantic relationship.

Disick, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday, confessed that Kourtney’s marriage to Travis Barker helped him with that, although he felt left out of the Kardashian family when it happened.

Kourtney split up with Disick in 2015, and there was no shortage of drama between her and her ex over the years. However, Kourtney married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker last year, bringing a new man into the family.

While Kourtney’s new relationship was tough to accept initially, a source said that Disick is now “in a good place and feeling a sense of peace going into a new decade.”

Disick shares three children with Kourtney, and the couple continues co-parenting. The Flip It Like Disick star sometimes shares images of himself featuring his kids on social media, or they’re captured when out and about by paparazzi.

The Talentless founder returned in The Kardashians Season 3 premiere for a cameo early on, and a source recently said he’ll always be considered part of their family.

Disick has ‘finally accepted’ the split and ‘moved on’

Disick and Kourtney originally met at a party years ago, leading to them dating for nine years, starting in 2006. They never married but had three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Within the first three years of Disick dating Kourtney, there were allegations he cheated, leading to a split. However, they reconciled shortly after this and soon revealed they had their first child on the way in 2009.

While dating Kourtney, Disick struggled with drug and alcohol issues. Towards the end of the relationship, he attempted to work on those issues, checking into a rehabilitation center in 2011 and then again in 2015. After their split, he also entered rehab in 2016 and 2020 to further address his issues.

He may have been hoping Kourtney would get back with him while working on his issues, but now he knows she has moved on with a new man.

At age 40, Disick’s in a better place, per People’s source, and has ultimately realized he and Kourtney won’t be rekindling their relationship.

“For a long time he assumed things would work out with Kourtney and one day they’d be back together,” an insider told People. “It was really hard to see her move quickly with Travis, and he was pretty immature about it at first, but he’s finally accepted it and has moved on. He and Kourtney have a different relationship now obviously, but they are still great coparents.”

Kardashians ‘will always’ welcome Scott as ‘part of the family’

People’s insider mentioned that despite Disick no longer being in a romantic relationship with Kourtney, he’s still considered part of their family, much like the father of Kim’s children, Kanye West, and father of Khloe’s children, Tristan Thompson.

“He’s a very hands-on dad and that’s the biggest part of his life now,” the source said. “He’s still very close with everyone, and like with Tristan and Kanye, Kris [Jenner], Kim and Khloe will always consider him to be part of the family despite any ups and downs.”

Of those individuals, many Kardashians fans have even felt that Khloe and Disick could become a couple based on their strong relationship. That remains to be seen, but it’s clear they are great friends with lots of love for each other.

Khloe shared a sweet message for him on his 40th birthday, mentioning they had a “rocky start” but said they’d overcome a lot since the start of their relationship.

“Scott, I love you and I am so grateful to have you in my life. You and I started off rocky but I’m so proud of that because we have overcame so much and it has only made us closer and stronger,” Khloe wrote.

“I can’t wait to see where life takes you. I know there’s so much more in store for you. I’m honored that I get to be right by your side to one of the greatest shows in the entire world and that is life. Happy birthday to my prank partner for life, I love you!!” Khloe told Disick in part of her message.

Disick appeared in The Kardashians premiere episode for Season 3, conversing with Khloe and Kim about various topics, including Kim being single and Khloe’s experience with having her son via surrogate. However, there were no scenes involving Disick and Kourtney during the episode.

The Kardashians episodes arrive Thursdays on Hulu.