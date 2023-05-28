Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner send birthday love to Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, is feeling the love as he celebrates his 40th birthday! Disick, who appeared in The Kardashians premiere, recently gave himself a gorgeous present and received sweet birthday shouts from the family!

That included the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, who shared a carousel post of photos featuring herself, Disick, and other family members.

Additionally, Jenner wrote a sweet message for the father of Kourtney’s three children, praising his positive attributes and referring to him as a “special part of the family.”

Jenner started her series of Instagram photos with one of her and Disick dressed up for a special event as they posed side by side.

In additional images, Disick is pictured with his kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom he shares with Kourtney. A final slide in Jenner’s post has a black-and-white photo. It features a much younger Disick posing with Rob Kardashian in white button-up shirts and black bowties.

“Scott, you are so amazing! I have known you for a couple of decades now and I can’t believe how fast time flies by. I want you to know you are loved and appreciated always. You are an amazing son, dad, uncle, friend, and will always be a special part of our family,” Jenner said in part of her caption.

She praised Disick as “funny, kind, creative, strong, smart, collaborative, generous, and adventurous” before concluding with, “Thank you for all of the memories we have made and the ones that are yet to come!! I love you!!!”

Kim Kardashian shares sweet birthday post to Scott Disick

Kim Kardashian also sent some birthday love, sharing a photo of herself posing with Disick outdoors under a canopy.

The SKIMS founder added a sweet message in text beneath the photo, mentioning he’s “always down for some late night snacking and advice giving life talks.”

“I can always count on you for anything anytime, and that’s the best feeling. The other day I was thinking about our NYC adventures to the Hamptons and Miami and now Calabasas for life!” Kim wrote.

She told Disick, “I want you to know that in your soul that I always got you too!”

“You’re truly the best dad and uncle to my babies. I love you life, Lord Disick,” Kim ended with.

Scott revealed his 40th birthday gift to himself

Taking to his Instagram Story, Disick shared a slide with the text “Happy birthday 2 myself” at the top and a photo of a customized wide-body Rolls Royce truck.

“Hate to say this but I think this might be the number 1 wide body rolls truck on the black thanks to @jkplatinum and @jkplatinum,” he wrote on his slide.

“@mvforged you produced some serious wheels with the perfect fit, job well done. Last but always not least at @clem91302 @bennyclm thanks for getting me this bad mutha f***a.”

He didn’t reveal any cost for the vehicle with customization but seemed enthused with the work done and the final product he received.

Disick made an early appearance in The Kardashians Season 3 premiere

Disick makes occasional appearances during The Kardashians on Hulu and showed up during the Season 3 premiere episode. The Flip It Like Disick star was featured having an early chat with Kim and Khloe about relationships and kids.

They talked about Kim being officially single after breaking up with Pete Davidson, her first relationship since divorcing Kanye Wes. Khloe spoke about her experience with surrogacy and possibly using Rob or Robert as her baby son’s name.

Disick didn’t appear with the Kardashians and Jenners later in the episode for Kendall’s party to unveil her new tequila. As of this writing, it’s unknown how much he’ll be featured, if any more, in the show’s upcoming episodes, but since he shares three kids with Kourtney, it’s always possible.

According to The U.S. Sun, there’s also continued hope from some fans that Scott and his ex’s sister, Khloe, might start dating based on their strong relationship, but it remains to be seen if that happens.

The Kardashians episodes arrive Thursdays on Hulu.