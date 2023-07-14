Kourtney Kardashian flaunts baby bump in skimpy swimsuits for summer fun

Kourtney Kardashian has embraced pregnancy and recently unveiled a series of stunning swimsuit images from the beach to show her glowing baby bump.

The 44-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur got her tan on in beautiful Kauai, Hawaii, with her bump also basking in the sunlight.

In the first of several Instagram carousel post snaps, Kourtney laid on a green and white striped blanket in a black monokini.

The one-piece swimsuit featured a string tie in the top’s middle portion and a strategic cutout for her bump. Kourtney also wore a large mesh jersey as her top, which she’d positioned above her chest to reveal some skin for the sun’s rays as part of her selfie.

She added to her beach ensemble with dark shades and a Prada bucket hat with a drawstring.

In a second photo, The Kardashians star floated on her back in the inviting ocean water for a gorgeous shot featuring clouds, palm trees, and a nearby resort or hotel.

Kourtney Kardashian rocks swimsuits with baby bump in Hawaii

As Kourtney Kardashian expects her first child with Travis Barker, she appears to be getting plenty of relaxation and enjoying mellow vibes in Hawaii.

In one of her several IG carousel slides, she showed the Wishing Wel,l which offers organic shaved ice, among other treats. The next slide showed a delicious-looking dessert or snack featuring bananas in a bowl on her lap.

An included video clip had a child as they stood up on a surfboard and rode a light wave to the beachfront, where they fell into the water.

Kourtney’s final slide brought her millions of followers another look at her baby bump. This time, Kourtney took a selfie as she lay with a crisp white shirt unbuttoned and a stunning leopard-print bikini underneath.

As of this writing, Kourtney’s latest series of images had tallied over 1.1 million likes and 3,100-plus comments from friends, fans, followers, and others.

Just a day before her post above, Kourtney revealed a stunning hot pink asymmetrical bodysuit and skirt by Jacquemus. Like her black monokini, the attire had a strategic cutout for her baby bump.

In the caption, Kourtney wrote “Aloha” with a red flower emoji, and she geotagged the July 12 IG post with 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay in Hawaii.

Much like her newer IG post, the one above picked up plenty of likes and comments from admirers.

Her Hawaii posts arrive nearly a month after she revealed she was pregnant with her and Barker’s first child, announcing it with a sign from the crowd during her husband’s Blink-182 performance in Los Angeles.

Kourtney Kardashian promoted Lemme with Cha Cha Matcha

When she’s not vacationing or appearing at events or in front of cameras for TV filming, Kourtney is also a successful businesswoman.

She launched her lifestyle website Poosh in March 2019 and her health brand Lemme in September 2022.

The latter provides vitamins and supplements, including the Lemme Matcha gummies for Energy and Lemme Debloat gummies for digestive health.

In a recent collaboration with Cha Cha Matcha, Lemme Latte became available for a limited time inside their New York and Los Angeles locations.

On Friday, July 14, a Lemme Instagram post featured a photo of Kourtney dressed in all black and seated on a Cha Cha Matcha counter. The post announced the final day to get the menu item at Cha Cha Matcha.

“Thank you so matcha for all the love!” part of the caption said.

In a second slide from Lemme, several of their bottles of Matcha gummies were on display on the counter next to a sign for Lemme Latte.

The $10 “dreamy” drink featured health benefits, including lavender, matcha, and B12 mixed with a customer’s preferred milk and topped with vegan whip.

Matcha is “a super-powered green tea that delivers clean, efficient energy.” It also brings “a high concentration of L-theanine” to help regulate caffeine levels and provide a smooth buzz without those typical jitters caffeine has.

Based on the sign on Cha Cha Matcha’s countertop, every Lemme Latte sold also provided a donation to One Tree Planted.

Most likely, Kourtney is keeping it healthy with her diet as she anticipates the arrival of her first child with Travis Barker, which seems like it could be happening soon based on the size of her baby bump!

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.