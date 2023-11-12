Here’s why Kim Kardashian hasn’t met Kourtney’s newborn yet

The Kardashians have shown sisterly love with Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian, generally on good terms.

More recently, tension and feuding involving Kim and Kourtney became a story on their Hulu reality TV show.

In another more recent story, Kourtney and her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, recently welcomed their first child.

Most would think introducing their newborn to the family would be part of their plans.

However, it was reported that Kim has yet to meet her sister and brother-in-law’s newborn.

That’s not necessarily due to the feud between the sisters, as Kourtney is rumored to have a strict rule about who meets her newborn.

According to an inside source, Kourtney is limiting how her family members will meet her and Travis’ newborn son, believed to be named Rocky.

“Kourtney is going to be introducing the new baby to her family on an ‘invite only’ basis,” a source revealed, per Page Six.

“[Kourtney] and Travis have communicated that they will be taking ‘family only’ time for the newly blended family and for Kourt to rest, and then they will be inviting the extended family over on an individual basis,” the source said.

The source indicated that many people are discussing where Kim might fall on the list since Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, would “Obviously” be first. It’s unclear who Kourtney’s second family member invite would go to.

It was previously revealed that Kourtney had to take a trip to the hospital for prenatal surgery to save her and Travis’ newborn. In addition, she was exercising more caution than ever regarding this pregnancy.

“Kourtney has said it’s a germs thing — to protect the baby and not expose him to any risk — but it’s, like, part of her new strategy to keep everyone at arm’s length,” the source shared regarding the invite policy.

Monsters and Critics reported that Kourtney was trying to limit her ex, Scott Disick, in his contact with her and her family members.

However, Disick seems to remain a close friend of the family, often appearing in episodes of The Kardashians and palling around with Kourtney’s sister, Khloe.

Privacy is a big deal for Kourtney and Travis. Their newborn son, possibly named Rocky, is believed to have been born on October 31, giving him a Halloween birthday.

Kourtney and Travis shared an October 30 carousel post on Instagram dressed as characters from the cult classic movie Beetlejuice.

“I’m the ghost with the most babe,” Kourtney said in her caption.

That’s the most recent post on Travis’ Instagram feed, while Kourtney shared one on November 2.

That post (below) shows a black and white photo of Kourtney’s baby bump as she promoted a Lemme multi-vitamin. A social media manager may have shared the posts for Kourtney during her time at the hospital and afterward.

As Monsters and Critics reported, no official details were given by the couple about their newborn. However, clues began to pop up via photos online, including one that showed Travis’s face in a shot of a black SUV’s side mirror.

It was also believed that Kourtney’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner, went to the hospital in a separate black SUV. However, it’s unclear if she did and for what reason.

A rep close to the matter confirmed to People that Kourtney and Travis welcomed their first child into the world in late October. As of this writing, neither Kourtney nor Travis have shared any Instagram posts of their newborn or commented publicly.

Kourtney’s newborn with Travis is the couple’s first together. She also shares three children with Scott Disick: 11-year-old Penelope Scotland, 13-year-old Mason Dash, and 8-year-old Reign Aston.

Travis shares two children with his ex-wife, Shana Moakler: son Landon, 20, and daughter, Alabama, 17. In addition, Travis is a stepfather to Moakler’s daughter, Atiana, whom she welcomed with ex Oscar De La Hoya in 1999.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.