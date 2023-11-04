Here’s why The Kardashians fans think Kourtney Kardashian had her baby

After months of waiting for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to have their first baby, it may have finally happened!

The rumored birth arrives about six months after Kourtney’s big reveal she was pregnant.

The Kardashians star revealed she was pregnant earlier this year with Barker’s child using a clever reveal at a Blink-182 concert.

It was also revealed that they’re having a boy, who will be named Rocky.

Now, the big moment may have finally arrived, based on recent clues that fans are taking note of.

Perhaps the biggest clue of them all involves Barker and Kourtney’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner.

Did Kourtney Kardashian have her baby?

While there are no official reports that Kourtney gave birth to her and Barker’s first child, clues suggest it happened.

Earlier this week, tips arrived at TMZ suggesting that Kourtney went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. The hospital is known as the one where the Kardashians usually give birth.

TMZ said they also tried to talk to individuals who are associated with the Kardashians to figure out if there’s any accuracy to the tips. The outlet said those individuals have been “unusually sketchy.”

While there’s no confirmation she gave birth, Kourtney’s due date was scheduled for this week, and the reality TV star may have induced labor.

Adding to that is that they previously mentioned wanting their child to be born on Halloween, which was this past Tuesday.

Barker and Jenner both went to the hospital

As mentioned, the most significant clues involve appearances by Barker and Kylie Jenner. TMZ shared several photos of their vehicles arriving at the Cedars Sinai Hospital.

Both arrived this past Thursday at different times in dark SUVs, but Kylie was spotted entering the hospital. TMZ showed a photo of her vehicle and then another of Barker’s vehicle with his reflection in the side mirror.

Kourtney hasn’t shared any social media posts indicating she gave birth. Her most recent arrived a day ago and showed her baby bump with a promotion for one of her Lemme products, a prenatal multivitamin capsule.

“I told our team @lemme this one had to be rushed (and they didn’t know why 😊) early on in my pregnancy, when my doctors were even struggling to find me the best prenatal that had the perfect amounts of everything I needed. Lemme Mama, our new multi-vitamin prenatal capsule is live now! 🐣✨,” she wrote in her caption.

As mentioned, there’s yet to be any official confirmation of Kourtney having given birth, but there are certainly plenty of hints and clues suggesting it’s finally happened.

