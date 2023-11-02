Kylie Jenner reveals launch of Khy clothing line and not everyone is loving it

Kylie Jenner has officially launched her Khy clothing line, although mixed reactions arrived for the brand before the release.

Her half-sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, previously launched clothing brands, so it made sense that Kylie would follow in their footsteps.

With the release of the brand, Kylie added to her extensive business portfolio, which already featured her super-successful Kylie Cosmetics line.

Ahead of and during the Khy launch, Kylie shared various social media posts, including photos and videos on Instagram.

One video (screenshotted below) has The Kardashians star standing before a grey background as her outfit changes from one Khy look to another.

“KHY DROP 001 LAUNCHING TOMORROW AT 9AM pst ON KHY.COM,” she wrote in a caption.

Fans and critics reacted to the Khy brand’s launch

Kylie’s social media posts announcing her brand’s launch drew much criticism, with many calling out the looks.

“Mmmm don’t really think it’s giving what it’s meant to be giving,” one commenter wrote.

“Doesn’t look too wearable,” another wrote.

Another commenter suggested that it gave an “Edward Scissorhands” vibe, referring to the Tim Burton film starring Johnny Depp as the title character.

One individual asked which “sweatshop” Kylie had the clothing manufactured in.

One individual offered a defense for the new brand, calling out people who give online reviews of something before ever buying it or trying it.

Another wrote that the brand’s items modeled by Kylie in her video only looked good on her.

“Ain’t nobody else gonna look good in em,” they commented.

Yet another suggested that all the items would be too expensive to purchase.

Last month, Monsters and Critics reported that Kylie’s new brand drew criticism ahead of the release when some suggested that Khy stole other designers’ ideas.

What is Kylie Jenner’s Khy brand?

The Khy brand is the latest clothing launch from 26-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. Per WSJ’s report, Kylie said Khy’s items are “inspired by her own personal wardrobe and the different moods she’s in.”

As of this writing, her sister Kim’s popular brand, SKIMS, is valued at $4 billion dollars per Investopedia, and Kylie is likely hoping for similar success with Khy.

Khy’s launch arrived on November 2, with the brand’s first drop consisting of faux leather and base layers done “in collaboration with Nilla.”

preview drop 001 of Khy now on https://t.co/qV56u6Ru19 and join the waitlist to be the first to shop my limited edition first drop pic.twitter.com/s4zLxpVgsZ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 30, 2023

The brand’s official website features a selection of looks modeled by Kylie in on-screen videos, with options to order available items or join a waitlist for others.

One look includes a $58 Seamless Legging, a $52 Seamless Mock Neck Long Sleeve, and a $198 Faux Leather Trench.

Another look includes a $48 Seamless Baby Tee with the $58 Seamless Legging and a $118 Faux Leather Cropped Hooded Jacket.

As of this writing, the Seamless Baby Tee is the most inexpensive item from Khy’s first drop. The Faux Leather Trench is the most expensive but is currently unavailable, with the option to join a waitlist.

Kylie revealed via a Twitter post that two of the brand’s items had already sold out on launch day, including the Khy long-sleeve mini.

the khy trench & long sleeve mini sold out. thank you thank you for all the love on khy. shop the rest of the first khy drop now before it’s too late 🖤 i can’t wait for you to experience this collection. https://t.co/amHpYkAqMo pic.twitter.com/0TtAwZ4QBq — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 1, 2023

“Shop the rest of the first khy drop now before it’s too late. i can’t wait for you to experience this collection,” she tweeted.

At a later date, reported sales figures and order stats will reveal how popular the new brand is. While there were plenty of critics ahead of and during the Khy launch, this will likely be another successful venture for Kylie.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.