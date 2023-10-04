Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumors sparked by recent appearance

Is Kylie Jenner expecting a third child? That’s what some fans are speculating based on a potential clue in her recent appearance.

The 26-year-old visited Paris, France, along with other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family for fashion week.

Taking to social media, she shared a carousel post featuring a curious mirror selfie in which she wore an all-black look, including an oversized leather coat.

The Kardashians star didn’t provide any special caption beyond the city she was visiting, but it was something fans noticed in the photo that sparked rumors.

Several of her family members remarked on how great Kylie looked, including her half-sister Khloe Kardashian, and her mother Kris Jenner.

However, several fans suggested that the reality TV star might have a baby bump, sparking the Kylie pregnancy rumors.

Kylie Jenner appears in a selfie from Paris, France. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Fans speculate that Kylie Jenner is pregnant

Many comments arrived on Kylie’s Instagram carousel post, with some fans suggesting she might be carrying another child.

“pregnant ???” one individual asked with several emojis, including a surprised face.

“Getting the vibe she’s pregnant again,” one commenter wrote, receiving over 3,100 likes for their suggestion.

Other commenters wrote “sameee” or “me too” in replies to that original remark.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

A commenter’s translated remark from Spanish also said they thought they saw a “pregnant belly” in the first photo of Kylie’s series, calling it “scary.”

“that’s what I was saying !!” another wrote, with someone replying, “I thought the same thing lol.”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

As of this writing, there are no reports or any indications from the reality TV star on social media that she’s expecting a third child.

More than a few individuals quickly suggested to commenters that other images in Kylie’s IG carousel post featured her wearing a sparkly body-length dress with a slim midsection. Based on that, it seems possible her first look just gave the illusion of a small bump due to the fit.

Kylie spent time with her boyfriend in Paris

Kylie is already the mother of two children she shares with her ex-boyfriend, recording artist Travis Scott. The couple has a daughter, Stormi, and a son, Aire Webster.

Kylie and Travis split in December 2022 but continue co-parenting. Meanwhile, Kylie has moved on to a new man, as she’s been dating 27-year-old actor Timothee Chalamet.

The couple was spotted walking together in Paris, suggesting that things are going strong, although sources have indicated they’re in a casual relationship.

They’re currently in the city of love with other members of the Kardashian-Jenner group for the Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture fashion shows. An Elle report indicates they were seen holding hands as they walked into singer Rosalia’s birthday party.

As of this writing, it’s believed that Chalamet has yet to meet Kylie’s two kids. The US Sun reported last week that Kylie is picky about who she lets meet them.

“Things are very casual between them – it’s just not at the ‘meeting the kids’ stage – but even if it was, Kylie is very strict about who is allowed around her children,” a source told the publication.

Along with that, Kylie has yet to meet Chalamet’s parents and is nervous about that prospect. The source said Chalamet will introduce his girlfriend to his parents “when the time is right.”

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.