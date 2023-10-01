Khloe Kardashian reveals how daughter True Thompson ‘bullies’ her

Khloe Kardashian shared an interesting tale about whales that revealed one of her fears and that her daughter “bullies” her over that fear.

It came about during the reality TV star’s appearance in the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which recently entered its fourth season on the platform.

Khloe, 39, shares two children with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Their most recent child is Tatum, born last year via surrogate.

Her oldest is 5-year-old daughter True Thompson, whom she gave birth to in April 2018 amid controversy surrounding Tristan cheating on Khloe.

The couple split but remain amicable, and co-parent True and Tatum, although their daughter is learning how the reality TV family can be.

Based on Khloe’s story from The Kardashians, her daughter is already joining in the fun that Khloe’s family has messing with her.

Khloe reveals that True ‘bullies’ her over her fear

With The Kardashians Season 4 premiere, Khloe’s fear of whales came to light. Her mother, Kris Jenner, told viewers that her daughter is terrified by “the thought of a whale, the glance of a whale, the conversation of a whale.”

That revelation arrived during a getaway to beautiful Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with most of the Kardashians and Jenners part of the trip and Kris’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

“My daughter bullies me,” Khloe shared during a confessional, adding, “She draws me photos of whales just to f*** with me. And she thinks it’s so funny. Everyone turns into a f***ing a**hole at some point, oh my god.”

During her interview, Khloe also explained why she’s so frightened by the sea creatures, referring to their size and how they move in the water.

“This thing is so big, you don’t see it coming. There’s no ripples; there’s no warning. That’s weird,” Khloe said, adding, “Its heart is bigger than a school bus! Like, it’s crazy.”

Khloe’s fear came up during the Kardashian-Jenner trip to Cabo

The story about whales from Kris and Khloe was part of additional scenes during the premiere, where the family learned that whales were migrating through the Cabo area during their trip. A household staff member also informed the Kardashians and Jenners that they might see humpback whales, gray whales, or blue whales.

“I’m really freaking out. He said they come close to the shore? Oh my god. I feel like I’m going to cry,” Khloe said during lunch with her family.

Khloe’s freakout at lunch led to her group trying to calm her down or poke fun at her.

“You’re not going to go in the ocean with them,” Kim assured her sister, while Corey joked, “They’re not going to come in the pool.”

Why is this whale season? Like, why? What are they doing? Mating? That’s sick. And why do they come to the shore? That is way too close for my comfort,” Khloe said later, using binoculars to check the water.

Kim caught a glimpse of a whale and witnessed it jumping out of the water, causing Khloe to run away screaming.

“Oh my god, that was actually terrible! It came out of the water!” she said after rushing to fall on a nearby bed.

One has to wonder if Khloe’s daughter True got to watch the scenes from The Kardashians premiere and chuckle over her mother’s ongoing fear of the giant sea creatures.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.