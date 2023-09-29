Kris Jenner wouldn’t let boyfriend Corey Gamble take role on popular show

Corey Gamble could’ve been a star in a hit television show if not for his girlfriend, Kris Jenner, telling him to turn down the opportunity.

The topic came up during a recent episode of The Kardashians, where it was revealed that Corey had a chance to be in Yellowstone.

The popular series has run for over five seasons on Paramount Plus, with actor Kevin Costner as one of its main stars, until recently.

Meanwhile, Kris’s daughter, Kim Kardashian, is appearing in a major television series and seemed surprised by Corey not taking an acting role on TV.

However, Kim learned during the family’s getaway to Mexico that her mother was concerned about a scene her boyfriend might have.

Subscribe to our Kardashians newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Meanwhile, Kris revealed she wouldn’t hesitate to take a role in the same show based on her discussion with Kim, Khloe, and others.

Kris Jenner didn’t want her boyfriend to appear in Yellowstone

During The Kardashians Season 4 premiere this past week, the family enjoyed a trip to Cabo San Lucas, where Kris brought up the upcoming installment of the show.

“I’m so excited to watch the next episode of Yellowstone,” she said during a dinner with Kim, Khloe, and Corey.

“If it wasn’t for you, I would be a Yellowstone star!” Corey interjected into the conversation.

That prompted Kim to ask for more details about Corey not taking a television role in a popular show like that.

Kris spoke up, suggesting she told Corey to say no due to her not wanting him to “have a romantic relationship” on the show.

“But if they said they wanted you to star and [share a] kiss with Kevin Costner, I’m sure you would take it,” Khloe suggested, with Kris saying that’s a “hard yes.”

Corey Gamble has acting and producing credits

It’s unknown when Corey was asked to participate in Yellowstone and how extensive his role would’ve been in the show. The hit series debuted on Paramount Plus in 2018 and recently premiered its first episodes of Season 1 on CBS in an edited version.

While Gamble doesn’t appear on the show, he has appeared in the movie 2 Minutes of Fame, which starred Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah, comedian Kat Williams, and Keke Palmer.

Corey had a minor part in that film, with his role listed as Hanger On. In addition, the 42-year-old is listed on his IMDB as one of the executive producers of a 2022 short called Glitter Ain’t Gold.

He’s appeared as himself on several different reality TV shows, including The Kardashians on Hulu and E! ‘s former series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kris spoke about marriage while dating Corey

Corey and Kris have dated since 2014, and things still seem solid. There has yet to be a marriage, though. At one point, it was believed Corey might have proposed.

In 2018, Kris hinted they might be engaged while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The momager played Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, where James had some disgusting foods on a rotating tray.

With the game, if he or Kris didn’t want to answer a question they were asked, they had to eat one of the food options.

James brought up a massive diamond ring that Kris was spotted wearing, but she wouldn’t confirm she was engaged.

When James asked Kris if she and Corey were engaged, she told him, “No,” before adding she wouldn’t answer the question and ate one of the crickets before her.

In 2017, Page Six reported that Kris told daytime show host Ellen DeGeneres she wasn’t sure about getting married again.

“You know, I’ve done that twice, and it didn’t work out so well,” Kris said, adding, “So I don’t know. You never know.”

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.