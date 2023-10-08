Kourtney Kardashian may be icing out her ex Scott Disick ahead of fourth child: ‘There isn’t room for him’

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are preparing for their first child, and with that, it seems Kourtney may not have any “room” for someone special who is still involved in her life.

The latest rumors arrive as The Kardashians star is pregnant with her fourth child, which she revealed months ago as a unique surprise during a Blink-182 concert.

She and Barker are excited about the big occasion and have shared regular updates with their friends and fans about the pregnancy and Kourtney’s health.

Kourtney, 44, also shares three other children whom she had with her ex, Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8.

Due to the co-parenting situation, Scott is still considered a family friend and is close with Kourtney’s sisters, mother, and others in their lives.

However, a source has indicated that Kourtney may be trying to ice out Scott, and she’s even urging her family members to stop bringing him over.

Insider claims ‘There isn’t room’ for Scott in Kourtney’s life

An unknown insider is spilling details about Kourtney’s attempt to keep Scott out of her life as she prepares for the arrival of her and Travis’ first child.

“Now that she’s starting a family with Travis, there isn’t room for Scott anymore,” a source said, per OK Magazine’s report.

The insider shared that Kourtney didn’t know “what she was missing” until her relationship with Travis and that The Kardashians star “can’t believe she put up with Scott’s BS for so long.”

While that may be the case, Kourtney and Scott still share three kids, meaning there must be some interaction and communication between them. However, the source claimed “that’s all the exposure she wants” to have with Scott.

Kourtney might also be involving her family

Based on the insider’s remarks, Kourtney is trying to get her family on board as she ices Scott out of her life. Scott, 40, has been featured in The Kardashians episodes, still hanging out with Kourtney’s sisters, mother, and others. In particular, Scott is close with 39-year-old Khloe, Kourtney’s youngest sister.

“Kourtney tells them not to invite him over,” the source shared, adding, “But they pity him.”

Part of that pity may be due to noticeable pain as Scott grips with the end of his longtime relationship with Kourtney. A source claimed Disick is “trying to be happy” about the situation involving his ex’s pregnancy but “still feels bad about it.”

“He always knew Kourtney would get pregnant and move forward with her life with Travis, but he just didn’t know it would feel like this when it finally did. His friends can tell he is hurt,” a source shared.

Kourtney and Scott dated from 2009 to 2015 before splitting up. They’ll still need to co-exist as parents due to having three young children, but Kourtney wants no other interaction beyond co-parenting.

Last year, Kris Jenner refuted rumors that Scott was being kicked out of their circle, seeming to share a similar sentiment about Scott as the family has about Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson.

“Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family…. he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family. We love him and not true!” the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch said.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.