Kourtney Kardashian reveals why latest pregnancy made her ‘a little bit afraid’

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, anxiously anticipate their first child’s arrival this year.

The 44-year-old reality TV star has three children already, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Kourtney and Scott still co-parent, although rumors suggest she’s trying to ice out her ex from her and her family’s lives ahead of her and Travis’ first child.

And while Kourtney has been through the ups and downs of pregnancy three times already, she admitted this fourth one had her “a little bit afraid.”

The Kardashians star recently opened up about her latest pregnancy in an interview, explaining that there was a lot of “caution” surrounding this one.

It included a group of doctors and multiple restrictions she was given to help ensure a healthy pregnancy and birth.

Kourtney spoke about ‘caution’ over her fourth pregnancy

Several months ago, Kourtney made headlines as she announced she was pregnant with her and her husband’s first child. Hulu’s The Kardashians had previously spotlighted the couple’s desire to have a child together and their decision to stop trying IVF.

However, a Blink-182 concert featured Kourtney holding up a memorable sign to tell her husband, “Travis, I’m pregnant!” in a recreation of a scene from the band’s music video.

On Friday, an interview arrived featuring the eldest of the Kardashian sisters speaking about her latest pregnancy and the new circumstances it brought to her life.

She said it made her a “little bit afraid” due to the caution involved, and it took her a while to come to terms with it all.

“I was followed by a different group of doctors, who gave me many restrictions in the first months. No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine and no plane trips. Even no sex!” she told Vanity Fair Italy.

Kourtney said it took her “a while to let go of the fear,” adding that she didn’t have to be as cautious with her previous pregnancies.

Last month, Monsters and Critics reported about Kourtney’s health scare that required a trip to the emergency room and her husband, Travis Barker, flying home from Europe to be with her.

At the time, Travis was touring with Blink-182 in Europe, with the band postponing several shows until things were better with Travis and Kourtney’s situation.

In an Instagram post after the scare, Kourtney revealed she was “rushed into prenatal surgery” and wasn’t prepared for the fear that came with that.

Kourtney says she feels ‘really lucky and grateful’

In her Instagram update, Kourtney indicated that doctors saved her baby’s life with the emergency surgery. It likely brought a range of emotions, including sorrow, fear, and relief, when the situation was resolved positively.

During her VF Italy interview, Kourtney mentioned the recent surgery, indicating she was able to finally let go of her fear with this latest pregnancy after that incident.

“Right after the surgery, I reached the point where I let myself go and I stopped worrying. Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful. I have a lot of gratitude,” she shared with VF Italy.

Those comments echoed her sentiments from her September Instagram update after the surgery, in which Kourtney expressed gratitude for the doctors and people in her support system.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she said.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.