Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome first baby

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially parents of their first child together!

The couple has welcomed their first baby, following recent clues that Kourtney gave birth earlier this week.

Their baby’s birth, which arrives over five months after Kourtney revealed the news to Barker, was confirmed via sources, per People.

As of this writing, Kourtney and Travis have not officially announced their baby’s details, including an official birthday, time, or weight.

However, they previously revealed they were expecting a son during a June gender reveal party and also shared they would name him Rocky.

Their new son joins their mixed family, which includes Kourtney’s three kids along with Barker’s two kids and his stepdaughter.

Sources confirm Kourtney gave birth to her and Barker’s child

According to People, sources have exclusively confirmed that Kourtney Kardashian gave birth earlier this week.

This past June, Kourtney revealed she was pregnant by holding up a “Travis I’m pregnant!” sign to recreate a memorable scene from his band Blink-182’s music video.

In the ensuing weeks, Kourtney has shared various photos on her social media, revealing her growing baby bump.

The most recent involved Kourtney posing sideways for a black and white shot to reveal her bump while promoting her Lemme brand’s prenatal multi-vitamin capsule.

“I told our team @lemme this one had to be rushed (and they didn’t know why) early on in my pregnancy,” she wrote in part of her caption.

Interestingly, it was previously revealed that Kourtney planned to have induced labor, and there was also talk that she and Barker wanted their baby to be born on Halloween.

That was this past Tuesday, leading many to believe that was the big day that Barker and Kourtney welcomed their first child.

Earlier this week, Kourtney uploaded a photo of her and Barker in their Halloween costumes, paying tribute to the cult classic film and Broadway show Beetlejuice.

Kourtney and Travis had a health scare with the baby

Several months ago, it was also revealed that a family emergency caused Barker to abruptly announce he was leaving his band Blink-182 amid their European concerts so he could fly home. The band postponed the shows until Barker could rejoin them at later dates.

As speculation grew that Barker was visiting Kourtney at the hospital for a medical situation involving their baby, they eventually shared the details via social media.

In an Instagram post (below), Kourtney revealed she was “forever grateful” to doctors for saving their baby’s life by performing an “urgent fetal surgery.”

Monsters and Critics reported that Kourtney said her latest pregnancy made her “a little bit afraid” compared to her three previous ones due to the various precautions she had to take.

However, it seems her and Travis’ baby has arrived, as the world awaits further details about the new addition to their mixed family.

Along with her newborn with Barker, Kourtney shares three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason Dash, 13, Penelope Scotland, 11, and Reign, 8.

Barker has two kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18. In addition, he is a stepdad to Moakler’s other daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom Moakler had with her ex, Oscar De La Hoya.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.