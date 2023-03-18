Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott file to change son’s name

It’s official: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son will not be named Wolf.

Earlier this week, the former couple filed documents seeking to change their second child’s legal name from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her rapper ex are on board with the name change, as both signed their names to the petition, which is currently making its way through the California courts.

Kylie and Travis must now wait on the courts to finalize their decision.

The documents, which TMZ obtained, explain that Kylie and Travis “regret the initial choice of Wolf Jacques Webster.”

Now that the two “have had the chance to spend time their baby,” the documents state, “they believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit.”

Kylie Jenner scrapped her son’s name just weeks after his birth

The Kardashians star and the rapper welcomed Aire in February of 2022.

They unveiled the name Wolf in a ten-minute video documenting Kylie’s pregnancy and the birth of their son, which has since racked up nearly 30 million views on YouTube.

But just a few weeks later, the couple had a change of heart.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story in March of 2022.

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained.

After scrapping the name Wolf, Kylie and the Goosebumps rapper waited almost a full year to announce their son’s new moniker.

In April of 2022, Kylie said in an interview with Extra that she and Travis weren’t “ready” to reveal the name quite yet.

“We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again,” she said.

Kylie Jenner reveals her son’s new name

In January, a few weeks before his first birthday, Kylie took to Instagram to share the first-ever photos of her little one’s face, along with his new name.

One shot showed Kylie and her son – dressed up in shark pajamas – posing for a mirror selfie, while in another, the almost one-year-old rocked a black beanie and race car-print shirt.

Kylie captioned her post simply “AIRE,” adding a white heart emoji.

The new name is reportedly of Hebrew origin and means “lion of God.”

After some fans voiced confusion, the makeup mogul again took to her Instagram Stories to clarify that the “e” in Aire is silent, and the name is pronounced just like “air.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.