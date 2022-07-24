What did Kylie Jenner name her son? The Kardashians fans think they’ve figured it out

Kylie Jenner may have hinted at her son’s new name. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner had her second child back in February with rapper, Travis Scott.

The two also have a daughter together named Stormi, who is now four years old.

When Kylie gave birth to their son together on February 1, 2022, the couple decided to name him Wolf.

However, just a couple of months after Wolf was born into this world, his parents decided that Wolf might not be the right name for him after all.

While Kylie and Travis have not yet publicly shown their son’s face on any social media platforms, fans have been speculating what the duo has re-named their son.

Now it seems that Kylie may just have dropped the hint that Kardashian/Jenner fans have been waiting for.

Kylie Jenner may have hinted at the hushed new name of her son

This past weekend, Kylie created a TikTok video of a garden update full of veggies. She also wore her son strapped onto herself, so fans could only see his little leg hanging down from the carrier.

However, as Kylie did a walk-through by some tomatoes and eggs, only one item in the field was labeled in writing: Sage.

Now fans are thinking that Kylie was giving them a hint that Stormi’s little brother’s new name is Sage.

Kardashian/Jenner fans react to the video

One viewer questioned, “Sage is the name ???”

Two others responded back saying, “Looking for this comment” and “i was thinking the same,” respectively.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Another person took a different approach and doesn’t think this was a hint on the baby’s new name as the critic stated, “She most likely won’t drop his name til new season or even his 1st birthday. All about the ratings and breaking the internet.”

Another agreed as she claimed, “Exactly what I came to write!!! Ultimately, that’s what it’s all about to these people!”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Others one hundred percent thought Kylie was dropping a hint about Wolf’s new name being Sage.

One woman inquired, “Sage Scott?” Although Travis’ real last name is Webster, so it would most likely be Sage Webster as Stormi’s last name is Webster as well.

Yet another fan exclaimed, “SAGE !!!! THAT IS THE BABYS NAME !!” and another loved the soft launch of Kylie trying to drop the hint about the possibility of Wolf’s new name being Sage.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Whether Sage is Wolf’s new name and Kylie was soft launching it through her TikTok video, or not, Kardashian/Jenner fans cannot wait for the official announcement of the baby’s name.

The Kardashians Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu.