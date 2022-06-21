Kylie Jenner shares another peek at son with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner shared an adorable sneak peek of her baby boy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Kylie Jenner is one of the more private members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, only making appearances on their new show when necessary and not divulging much of her personal life.

On social media, the same is true. Kylie gave birth to a baby boy in February but has yet to show fans what the newest member of her family looks like.

However, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has shared a few sneak peek pictures of her youngest child, and fans are begging for more.

Kylie Jenner teases fans with a peek at her baby boy

In a recent Instagram post, Kylie shared a photo of two sets of matching shoes. One pair appears to be worn on the feet of her longtime boyfriend, Travis Scott, and the other on the tiny foot of their baby boy.

The matching shoes made for an adorable photo, which was made even cuter as fans get a peek at the baby boy’s chubby baby leg and see that he’s wearing shorts.

Kylie left the caption blank, but fans took to leave their own comments on her post.

Maguire Grace Amundsen left one of the top comments, writing, “it’s too much for me … i love your little family!” while Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi wrote, “So cute. Happy Father’s Day!!!”

Another user commented, “We need to see his little face,” with a couple of emojis signifying the desperation to see the baby’s face.

However, it’s unclear when and if fans will see his face while he’s still a baby, as Kylie keeps many of his details private.

Kylie Jenner keeping baby boy’s name secret

Shortly after the baby boy was born, Kylie revealed they had decided to change his name. Originally born Wolf Webster, his name is now a mystery to fans as neither Kylie nor Travis has confirmed the youngster’s name.

Fans believe his name may be Jack as a member of Travis’s family was seen calling him “Baby Jack” in Kylie’s video dedication to the baby. Jacques is a family name in Travis’s family.

Along with his name, Kylie hasn’t revealed what the baby looks like to anyone online. She often posts teasing photos just featuring his arms, hands, legs, and feet, but never the whole baby. In her Father’s Day post to Travis, she used an emoji to cover the baby’s face, only leaving his curly hair to be seen as he was heavily swaddled.

Kylie is maintaining her and her family’s privacy as the family indulges in their new reality series on Hulu. Kylie only appeared during family events, did not show the inside of her house, and did not have segments specially devoted to her during this season.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.