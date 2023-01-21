Kylie Jenner reveals baby boy’s face and name for the first time

After almost a year of waiting, Kylie Jenner has finally revealed the new name chosen for her baby boy and shared the first-ever pictures of her toddler’s face with her fans.

Kylie made waves last year when she shared her pregnancy timeline video on YouTube in dedication to her son, at the time named Wolf Webster.

However, that same day, Kylie revealed that she and ex Travis Scott were changing the baby’s name because Wolf didn’t really fit the baby’s personality.

At the time of the Season 2 finale of The Kardashians, Kylie revealed that fans would know her baby’s name as soon as she did – hinting that she and Travis still hadn’t chosen a new name.

Kylie revealed via Instagram on Saturday that her baby’s name is Aire, which is Hebrew for lion of God.

Whether or not the name was chosen due to its meaning or another sentimental reason is unknown, but one thing is for sure: Aire is an absolute cutie!

Kylie Jenner’s friends and family react to baby Aire’s first public pictures

Kylie has shared many snippets of Aire in the past, often just showing the baby’s hands, arms, legs, or feet, but this is the first time the Kylie Cosmetics founder has shared full pictures of her son that include his face.

Sister Khloe Kardashian was among the top commenters on Kylie’s post, writing, “The king!!! Young king!!!!!” followed by a slew of emojis, including crowns, hearts, and a goat, insinuating that Aire is the greats of all time (GOAT).

Influencer and friend of Kylie, Johnny Cyrus, also commented, “HE IS SO CUTE [big eye emojis] AIRE AND STORMI!!! [heart eye emoji] Icons.”

Her Instagram share also received over 3 million likes in 20 minutes as her hundreds of millions of followers left their support and love for the youngest member of the family.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split

Although there were plenty of rumors of marriage and more children after Kylie and Travis welcomed Aire last year, at the beginning of this year, the two called it quits and decided to go their separate ways.

This isn’t the first time the two have split up, as they’ve had ups and downs in their relationship before and separated for a bit in 2019.

Rather than spending the holidays together, Kylie enjoyed some time with her family and friends. Though the split is unfortunate, the two seem to be on amicable terms with no public drama.

Hopefully, they can manage their co-parenting relationship with no bumps in the road.

For now, Kylie seems focused on her family, friends, and her beauty empire with Kylie Cosmetics.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu.