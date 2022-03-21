Kylie Jenner shares emotional footage of pregnancy with son Wolf Webster

Kylie Jenner shared an emotional and personal video on YouTube following her pregnancy and the birth of her son Wolf Webster. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Kylie Jenner shared a personal video on Monday following her pregnancy and the birth of her son, Wolf.

The video starts with a positive pregnancy test and a video of her first ultrasound, showing clips of Stormi and Travis Scott as they navigate the beginning of her second pregnancy.

After announcing her pregnancy to Kris Jenner, the video transitions to her baby shower, showing a pool full of white flower petals. The video captures a clip of Kris as she thanks everyone for being on “this journey” with the three of them and tells Kylie that she’s “the best mom in the world.”

The sweet video goes through Kylie’s pregnancy photoshoot and her video updates as she went through her second pregnancy. She revealed that Stormi and Wolf had the same due date. Stormi was born on February 1 and Wolf was born on February 2.

There are several clips of family moments between the three of them and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family as well as clips with Travis’s family.

Watch the video below as it follows Kylie’s second pregnancy from day one to Wolf’s birth.

Watch Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy journey and the birth of Wolf Webster

As the video progresses, fans can see Kylie lying on her side and hooked up to several IV drips before the photo fades out and only audio is left.

Kris announces that “he’s out!” and Kylie welcomes Wolf by saying, “Hi, buddy!”

Kylie tells Travis that his son is there, and he can be heard talking to the newborn, “What’s up, boy? What’s up, big boy?” before Wolf’s first cry is heard.

To Our Son

As the video follows Kylie’s pregnancy journey and the birth of Wolf, members of the family share personal comments to Kylie and show their support for Kylie, Travis, Stormi, and Wolf.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner share messages of support during Kylie’s video tribute to Wolf

A clip from Kylie’s baby shower shows her piling her plate with food and sneaking a donut while her sister playfully teases her.

Kim Kardashian sent a video of herself and North to Kylie, sharing their love and support for the new baby being added to their family. Shortly after, Kendall Jenner shared her own message to her sister.

They both sent their love to Kylie, telling her that she is the best mom and they support her, Travis, and Stormi no matter what.

Kris Jenner shared a tearful message where she said, “To my new grandchild, who I cannot wait for you to get here, I think about you every day. And I’m just really excited to meet you and to welcome you into the family.” At this point, Kris began to shed tears and said, “I’m sorry, I’m just filled with lots of emotion.”

She continued, “I love you already and you’re coming into the most amazing family. Lots of cousins, and you’re gonna have the best life because you have the best parents and the best family, and I love you.”

After Kris’s emotional message, they shared images from Wolf’s nursery. Although there are many uncertainties in life, one thing is clear: Wolf was born a very loved baby.