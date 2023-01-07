Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott call it quits after spending time apart

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have ended things. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly called it quits less than a year after they welcomed their second child.

The 25-year-old gave birth to their son, whose name is currently unknown, in February last year, and the two also share four-year-old Stormi Webster.

Kylie and Travis initially ended things for the first time in October 2019, with an insider telling People that “they are taking some time but not done.”

However, sources close to Kylie and Travis have claimed the once almighty Hollywood couple has split once again as they both spent the festive holiday apart.

Lip kit queen Kylie headed out on a festive vacation to Aspen over the New Year, joining sister Kendall Jenner, and pals Justin and Hailey Bieber for the celebrations.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘split’

“This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again and off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents.”

Kylie and rapper Travis started dating after they hung out together at Coachella in 2017.

A year later, she revealed she had given birth to her first child, daughter Stormi.

After several iconic red carpet appearances and cute selfies, Kylie and Travis split in 2019 but stayed on great terms.

Then, during the coronavirus pandemic, the power couple rekindled their romance, with a source giving an update on their relationship to People.

The insider claimed that the two “love each other” and “enjoy spending family time” with their daughter Stormi.

In February 2021, the couple welcomed their second child, a son who was initially named Wolf.

Travis Scott shuts down ‘cheating rumors’

Kylie and Travis’ reported split comes just months after cheating rumors surfaced that alleged Travis was involved with Instagram model Rojean Kar.

The two allegedly had a fling before the singer began dating reality star Kylie Jenner, according to TMZ.

The news outlet also claimed that Rojean posted an Instagram photo of her on a set of a music video, with Travis standing next to her.

Shortly after, the video went viral, leading many to believe Travis had cheated on Kylie with the Instagram model.

However, the Grammy-nominated rapper hit back at the rumors and set the record straight on the allegations.