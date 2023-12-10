Kim Kardashian called out for ‘huge lie’ about her kids’ futures in recent interview

Critics recently called out Kim Kardashian for what they consider another significant “lie,” this time about her children and their future careers.

Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

The 43-year-old reality TV star regularly shows love for her kids by encouraging them in their creative pursuits and hobbies, as well as giving them lavish birthday parties and celebrations.

She recently celebrated Saint’s birthday by treating him to a Los Angeles Lakers game, as he’s known to be a big sports fan.

While they are still young, some suggest that The Kardashians star is already planning for them to become famous entrepreneurs.

Subscribe to our Kardashians newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, during a recent interview, Kardashian gave an entirely different perspective.

Kim Kardashian talks about her kids’ future careers

A recent Mavericks with Mav Carter episode arrived on YouTube where LeBron James’ friend and business partner, Maverick Carter, spoke with Kim Kardashian.

During the 20-minute episode, Kardashian talked about becoming an entrepreneur and said she always thought she’d do what she’s doing now as far as reality TV and businesses go.

She said she was inspired to make an audition tape with her friend after seeing MTV’s Real World and wanting to be on her own reality TV show. Years later, she still has a reality TV show and has also added fame and fortune.

Carter asked if she would be a mom like her mother, Kris Jenner, and if she would like her kids to become entrepreneurs.

“I want them to do whatever makes them happy. I already see what they’re into and the creative energy from them, and I kind of can tell maybe where my two older ones are gonna go,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian said she recognizes a “creative energy” in her daughter North West.

“I definitely see it in North and I think that I would never push her to do anything, it’s whatever she finds her passion in,” she told Carter.

The recent YouTube remarks arrive just as many fans and critics blasted Kardashian for what was said to be a big lie about singer Taylor Swift.

In a recent interview, Swift called out Kardashian for an “illegally recorded phone call” and how it was edited to make her seem like a liar about approving the use of lyrics featuring her for a Kanye West song.

Fans and critics call out Kim K’s interview remarks

A screenshot of an article’s headline about Kardashian saying she “won’t ever push” her kids to become entrepreneurs and wants “whatever makes them happy” surfaced on Reddit.

Reddit forum commenters called out the claims, with one popular comment mentioning, “Yeah that explains all the North trademarks,” and called Kardashian “the biggest fame hog groomer.”

“She is pushing North to be an entrepreneur by grooming her to sell her image to the public,” the commenter said.

A commenter replied and called Kardashian “even worse than Kris,” adding, “I hope her kids turn out okay. guess we’ll see.”

Pic credit: @DownWithOCP/r/KUWTKsnark

Additional comments arrived to call out the reality TV star and her response about her kids’ future careers.

“I think she meant to say ‘whatever makes them famous,'” a commenter wrote.

Another asked, “LOL then why trademark them with the products they’d be the faces of?”

Pic credit: @DownWithOCP/r/KUWTKsnark

Is Kim preparing for her kids’ future careers as entrepreneurs?

The trademarks that Kardashian’s critics are referring to first arrived last year. Per The U.S. Sun, Kim acquired nine district trademarks for Chicago and Saint in July 2022.

Earlier this year, Kardashian reportedly filed four new trademarks for North. Psalm also reportedly had trademarks filed, suggesting that their business-savvy, famous mother is preparing for their futures.

They’re already on a path to fame, appearing on reality TV shows, and are often photographed with their mother as paparazzi swarm her. Often, they’re featured in segments of The Kardashians on trips with their mom or at major events she brings them to.

As Kardashian mentioned, she sees North’s creative energy. That likely includes the TikTok videos that her daughter makes, such as her tribute to dad Kanye for Halloween.

North’s surprising i-D Magazine interview cover and comments might give further evidence about her potential future career. She revealed her plans to become a “rapper” and a “basketball player” and “make artwork” to sell.

“Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and Skims and I want to be a business owner,” she said, suggesting she’s ready to take after her famous parents.

The Kardashians Season 5 is TBA for Hulu.