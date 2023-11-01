Critics slam Kim Kardashian for North West’s magazine cover

North West can add her first magazine cover to her resume at only ten years old.

The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West graced the cover of I-D magazine and gave an interview for the outlet.

It didn’t take long for fans and critics to start sharing pictures and parts of the interview.

Of course, who can forget North’s iconic answer to “Who’s your style icon?” “Me.”

Some may say like father like daughter, but others are saying something else: like mother like daughter.

And they don’t mean North is like Kim, but rather that Kim is like Kris Jenner as she has her daughter in line to take over the Kardashian empire.

Critics come for Kim Kardashian following North West’s magazine cover

It didn’t take long for the critics to head over to Reddit to talk about Kim’s parenting and the fact that North is just a child.

While some thought the interview was cute, others weren’t so sure.

One user called Kim out for bringing the paparazzi around North, writing, “You hear that Kim? Out her own mouth North said she don’t like the paps.”

Another user replied, “Too bad for North, Kim still gonna keep calling em.”

“This is cute, but calling her the princess of pop culture is weird. she is 10 YEARS OLD!!” another comment read.

One user pulled out all the stops, writing, “This is totally inappropriate. Doing something like this for a school report? Fine. Doing something like this for an actual publication? Not cool. Kim has completely turned into Kris by pimping her kids out to the media as early as possible.”

Pic credit: u/Nervous_Macaroon6632/Reddit

Kim Kardashian criticized for her parenting style

Not only did fans come for Kim about North doing the magazine cover, but others took this opportunity to critique Kim’s parenting style.

“Discussing children / parenting is never ideal – but there is one glaring red flag – This family has very little to no psychological support and they are obviously turning North into a brand and she seems to be on show for entertainment purposes – we hardly see Chi or any others in this light. This is not an episode of Sesame Street… honestly this feels like grooming is starting,” one user wrote.

Others agreed, with one user writing, “The fame grooming started since Kim took North front row to a fashion show where she could barely talk. It started the moment Kim called the paps when she was out with North. When kim allowed North to have a very public TikTok. Kim started grooming North for fame way early starting from when she could walk.”

Pic credit: u/Nervous_Macaroon6632/Reddit

Still, others weren’t so sure that it could be considered grooming, as many famous kids attend events with their famous parents, and it could be possible that the kids enjoy these events.

Another user pointed out that these kids “are set up to fail” because of the “high expectations” that are set on them simply because of who their parents are.

Regardless, North West has made her fame debut, and it will only go up from here.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.