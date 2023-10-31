Kim Kardashian and North West are Clueless in epic Halloween show off

Kim Kardashian and her 10-year-old daughter, North West, paid homage to the 1990s with fun and creative costumes to celebrate Halloween.

North previously wore an iconic costume that paid tribute to her dad, hip-hop star Kanye West, based on his 2007 album.

She recently paired with her mom for a new Halloween costume, a tribute to the classic film Clueless.

Kim went as Cher, played by actress Alicia Silverstone in the popular movie, as she wore a similar plaid yellow jacket and skirt. She included knee-high white socks to complete the attire.

The Kardashian star also had blonde hair and carried a fancy white purse similar to the 1995 movie character’s look.

North joined her mom, dressed as Dionne from the film, wearing a similar grey and black plaid school outfit as the character, with a large hat and shiny black purse to create the look.

Kim and North celebrate Halloween Clueless-style

In addition to an Instagram carousel post (above), in which Kim and North posed for photos in their costumes, they uploaded a fun video clip on their jointly-owned TikTok account.

A background beat played from Valle’s Yes or Yes as Kim and North appeared on camera to show fans and followers their costumes.

“You’ve got two choices: Yes or yes,” they lip-synched.

North’s costume is the latest unveiled on the dual TikTok account. She was previously featured in several video clips where she dressed as the recognizable bear mascot from her dad’s albums, including Late Registration, College Dropout, and Graduation.

Fans react to Kim and North’s ‘iconic’ costumes

As of this writing, over 3.9 million likes had arrived on Kim’s IG share and over 17,000 comments. Many of those reacting celebrated their Halloween tribute to the Clueless characters.

A commenter wrote, “absolutely nailed it” with a fire emoji, while another said, “so iconic,” including a heart-eyed emoji.

“Sooooo cute,” yet another commenter said on the IG post.

“Why did Northie EAT in every photo! This is perfection,” a commenter wrote, with another saying, “They ate the halloween.”

“Look at you two!” family friend LaLa Vasquez wrote, including multiple heart-eyed emojis.

Monsters and Critics reported previous instances where Kim and her family showed their passion for Halloween. That included Kim’s impressive Halloween decorations at home, which some fans called out, suggesting it’s too spooky for the kids.

In addition, Kim’s sister Kourtney showed an iconic look as she shared a photo of her large baby bump and a Freaky Friday costume, which fans thought was copying Kim.

They were right, as the costume resembled Kim’s 2013 Met Gala look, which is when she was pregnant with North. However, Kourtney’s costume seemed all in good fun rather than more of her feuding with Kim.

It’s hard to argue against the Kardashians’ love of Halloween with their creative and iconic decorations and costumes!

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.