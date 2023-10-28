Kourtney Kardashian blasted for Halloween costume amid pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian continued her celebration of Halloween amid her pregnancy, and her recent costume decision had critics calling her out.

The reality TV star had been featured in a feud with sister Kim Kardashian, which was presented on their Hulu show, The Kardashians.

Their feud was initially sparked due to Kim’s partnership with Dolce & Gabbana, who provided the theme for Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker last year.

It’s also spilled over to social media, with just about any photo or video shared by the sisters getting attention and scrutiny from fans and followers.

That included the recent costume Kourtney wore, which commenters recognized as similar to what her sister wore.

While many brought up the noticeable look, others wondered about Kourtney’s pregnancy.

Kourtney wears a recognizable costume for ‘Freaky Friday’

On Friday, Kourtney shared a carousel post featuring her latest Halloween costume. The Kardashians star wore a long, floral-print jersey dress with thigh-high split and completed the look with matching heels.

In addition, she had her makeup and hair done similarly to her sister, as Kim wore this look to her first Met Gala in 2013.

Kim’s look drew criticism at the time for her fashion choice. She was also pregnant when she donned the floral Givenchy gown, later giving birth to her and Kanye West’s first child, North West.

“Freaky Friday,” Kourtney captioned her IG post, a nod to the classic movie starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

Critics call out Kourtney’s costume and question her pregnancy

Kourtney’s latest Halloween costume share drew in millions of likes and over 18,000 comments from fans, followers, and critics. Many brought up the similarity to Kim’s Met Gala look from years ago.

“Am I saying that you copied Kim by wearing the same met gala look? ((yes)),” one commenter wrote.

A commenter stated they thought it was Kim when they saw the IG post.

Another indicated, “Stole her wedding country. Stole her met gala look. Iconic. Truly.”

Pic credit: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Another commenter mentioned how the recognizable look matched Kim’s Met Gala outfit when she was pregnant.

“She stole her wedding and now her dress,” another critical comment pointed out.

“Who copy who now?” a commenter asked.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Several comments questioned the length of Kourtney’s pregnancy, including one commenter asking, “Girl why you still pregnant damn.”

Based on previous reports, Kourtney and Travis are expecting their first child before the end of the year, with her pregnancy reveal coming earlier this year during a memorable moment at a Blink-182 performance.

Another individual suggested that based on Kourtney copying Kim’s costume, she is “definitely jealous of her sister’s success.”

Pic credit: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Still, another individual pointed out that this was a Halloween costume, and this costume may have been a Kim Kardashian 2013 Met Gala costume.

Additionally, Kourtney seemed to be playing into the Freaky Friday movie theme a bit, as the film featured a mother and daughter who wake up one day to realize they’ve switched bodies.

The debate will continue whether Kourtney is adding more fire to the feud with Kim or simply having some Freaky Friday fun by donning her sister’s iconic look.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.