Kim Kardashian reveals her daughter North ignores siblings and ‘lives like an only child’

Kim Kardashian rose to fame with reality TV, which often presented the close nature of her and her two sisters, Kourtney and Khloe.

Based on more recent reality TV drama, Kim and Khloe have remained close, while Kourtney and Kim have had an ongoing feud.

However, all three Kardashian sisters have children now, including Kim, who shares four with her ex-husband, Kanye West: Psalm, Chicago, Saint, and North.

Her eldest is North West, 10, and she seems to stay away from her younger siblings.

While Kim and her sisters were generally close with each other, she says her daughter prefers to live her life “like an only child.”

Subscribe to our Kardashians newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The latest revelation was one of several that arrived during a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Kim shares that North ignores siblings and her son ‘loves the little ones’

“I feel like North is, like, lives her life like an only child, does her thing,” Kim shared on the October 19 episode of her Hulu reality show.

“Then the two little ones (Chicago and Psalm) are a year apart, so they’re like twins almost, and they’re always together,” Kim revealed.

Kim’s daughter Chicago was born in January 2018 via surrogate, with son Psalm also arriving via surrogate in May 2019.

North’s lack of closeness with her siblings came up during the episode as Kim spoke about some of the epic and even “legendary” trips she did for her kids.

Kim also shared that her 7-year-old son Saint “loves the little ones” and “would love North if she would hang out with them, but she won’t.”

“So I wanna give him a little bit of attention,” Kim said, adding his years as a “mama’s boy” won’t last forever.

Kim spoke about her kids’ passions and trips

During The Kardashians episode, Kim shared with Kylie that she was taking Saint and four of his friends on a “legendary” soccer trip. That excursion featured Kim, the kids, and their parents traveling to London and Paris for two soccer games.

“There’s nothing like being a boy mom,” Kim admitted in a confessional, adding, “Seriously, it’s the best.”

Kim also mentioned she likes to take her children on trips related to their passions. For Saint, it was soccer, while she said Chicago went to San Diego for her trip to see zoos and Lego Land.

“Luckily, Psalm just tags along,” Kim said before revealing that “North loves Paris and fashion,” so that was her trip.

“I will make all the time in the world to make memories with my babies,” Kim shared in a confessional about her time with Saint on his trip.

For North, it could be an age-related thing regarding her interests and wanting to be around her younger siblings.

While she doesn’t spend much time with her siblings, she is close with her cousin, 11-year-old Penelope Disick, the daughter of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

While North doesn’t associate or connect with her siblings the way Kim does with hers, it’s possible that Kim’s eldest will change her ways as she matures and decide to establish deeper connections with them.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.