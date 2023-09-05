Penelope Disick begs Khloe Kardashian not to post video of Kris Jenner sing-a-long

It was a family affair for the Kardashian family as Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian took North West and Penelope Disick to Beyonce’s birthday concert on Monday night.

Khloe and Kim went all out to show Penelope and North a good time, renting a party bus to take them to the concert.

Momager Kris Jenner joined them at the show and on the party bus for the ride home, where Kris’ singing was a little too much for Penelope.

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter laughed as she asked Khloe not to post the video of Kris singing along to Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On.

Khloe got in on the action, too, with Penelope sitting in between them, just taking it all in.

Penelope was all giggles, though, when Khloe called out Kris for not knowing the words to the song. The little girl even joked about her grandmother not knowing the words.

The Kardashians attend Beyonce’s concert

Kim also used Instagram Stories to document various parts of the evening, including Beyonce doing her thing on stage. The SKIMS founder also got a shot of her, North, Khloe, and Penelope at the concert.

Khloe, Penelope, North, and Kim attend Beyonce’s birthday concert. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

There was footage of the family outing on Twitter. One user captured a video of Kris, Kim, North, Penelope, and Khloe walking into the event with a large group of people.

Later, Kim captured a video of the four of them having the best time singing and dancing.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian & North West vibe to CUFF IT Via Instagram 🪩🫶🏽#BEYDAYLA #RENAISSACEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/pKzQZAXXDQ — ᵂᵃʸⁿᵉ (@Wayne8Idc) September 5, 2023

Kylie Jenner was also at the concert but not with her family. Instead, Kylie made her first public appearance with her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet.

Khloe and Kim taking Penelope to see Beyonce comes hot on the heels of pregnant Kourtney recently being in the hospital.

Kourtney Kardashian suffers medical emergency

On Friday, Blink-182 canceled the rest of their European tour because Travis Barker had to rush home for a family emergency. While no details have been kept quiet, a source close to the couple told People magazine that Kourtney’s back at home and feeling better.

Kourtney and Travis are expecting their first child together, a son, later this year. The Poosh funder has been keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy via social media.

However, neither Travis nor Kourtney have posted anything to Instagram since August 25.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kris Jenner was dragged for attending Beyonce’s concert more than once over the weekend amid Kourtney’s medical emergency.

