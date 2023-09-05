Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet end all breakup rumors with Beyonce concert makeout

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet put on a PDA-packed display during a recent date night, proving that they are still together.

The pair, along with a slew of other celebrities got all dressed up to see Beyonce at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for her Rennaisance tour.

It was an extra special night for Beyonce, who celebrated her 42nd birthday at the celebrity-packed show.

Love was in the air because Kylie and Timothee were all over each other in the VIP section with other members of the Kardashian family.

Video footage showed the couple locking lips in a passionate kiss and being affectionate throughout the night.

This came after rumors started floating about that the pair had split, while some people were second-guessing that they were even together, to begin with.

Neither Kylie nor the actor had ever confirmed their romance, but they just gave us the biggest confirmation of all.

The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner locks lips with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie and Timothee have been keeping their relationship under the radar, or at least they tried.

However, The Kardashians star and the Dune actor are no longer hiding their romance, as they made a very public display recently.

TMZ posted footage of the pair inside the crowded VIP room at Beyonce’s concert, and they were only focused on each other.

The clip showed Kylie in a minidress with Timothee standing closely behind wearing a hat, as they danced to the music. At one point, Kylie leaned back and they started kissing.

Another scene showed the mom of two standing behind Timothee with her arms wrapped around him as they kept their eyes glued to the stage.

The lovebirds weren’t the only familiar faces at the event.

Kylie’s sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and family Matriarch Kris Jenner also danced it up in VIP. Adele, Zendaya, Hailey, and Justin Bieber, all came out to see Queen B perform as well.

Kylie and Timothee sparked dating rumors a few months ago

The couple first sparked dating rumors in April when Kylie’s Lincoln Navigator was photographed in Timothee’s driveway.

The car was spotted again in Santa Monica outside an art show where the actor attended. Timothee jumped in the back seat where Kylie was reportedly waiting for him, and Kylie’s security drove the couple to Tito Tacos.

The rumor mill has been buzzing ever since about the new couple but, the usually private Kylie and her new beau kept their relationship as private as possible.

So much so in fact, that people assumed the couple had split, that is, until this PDA-packed video emerged — proving that they are still going strong.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus.