Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating?

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have sparked dating rumors after the pair went incognito to get some tacos.

The Dune actor was first connected to Jenner after he arrived at an art show last week in Santa Monica when Kylie’s Lincoln Navigator picked him up, per TMZ.

One of Kylie’s security guards drove Timothee’s car behind them before they arrived together at Tito’s Tacos.

Jenner, who is never seen in paparazzi snaps, presumably stayed in the car while her security grabbed food from the restaurant for the Chalamet and Jenner.

In addition, one of Kylie’s cars was reportedly seen at Timothee’s home. Fans are convinced the pair are an item, but they have not confirmed their relationship status.

Jenner has been in an on-and-off relationship with rapper Travis Scott for several years, and the pair share two children.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are reportedly getting to know each other

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is still in the early dating stage with the American actor.

According to PEOPLE, the pair have been spending time together, and a source close to the pair reported that they “are hanging out and getting to know each other.”

Jenner shares 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and 14-month-old son Aire with Travis Scott, but the pair reportedly split again in January.

Chalamet and Jenner were seen interacting with each other during Jean Paul Gaultier’s Paris Fashion Week show that same month.

However, there was no hint of a brooding relationship at the time.

Chalamet rarely opens up about his dating life but has been linked to Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp, and Eiza Gonzalez.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly on a break

PEOPLE reported that despite Jenner and Scott breaking up again, the pair would likely rekindle their relationship.

“She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family,” a source said to the publication, continuing, “They have split several times in the past, and this is probably not the end of their relationship.”

The 25-year-old was first linked to the Sicko Mode rapper in 2017.

They welcomed their first child together the following year. They reportedly split for the first time in 2019 but ended up quarantining together during the COVID-19 lockdown and rekindled their relationship.

Jenner gave birth to their second child together in February 2022 after she revealed her pregnancy in September 2021.

It is unclear what led to their recent split or exactly when the former couple parted ways. Scott and Jenner reportedly maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship and are great friends.