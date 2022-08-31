Timothee Chalamet goes casual for rare selfie

Timothee Chalamet is looking casual in his first selfie in months. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Accoladed actor and heartthrob Timothee Chalamet has returned to social media, even if only briefly, for a few updates.

Timothee is coming off of his role as Lee in the upcoming film Bones & All, for which he is also a producer.

In the past, Timothee has found downtime in between acting jobs, though now that he has skyrocketed to fame, it’s hard to say how much downtime the young actor has.

The past year has been very eventful for his films, as he starred in The French Dispatch, Dune, and Don’t Look up, and appeared as himself in the documentary A Man Named Scott.

Dune: Part Two is currently filming, and the Wonka film, where Timothee plays Willy Wonka, is also in post-production.

It looks like Timothee may have found a little downtime to share some quick posts to his Instagram Stories, his first non-film-related post in months.

Timothee Chalamet shares casual mirror selfie

He shared a quick selfie with his fans, opting for a very casual look.

His selfie was cut off, only showing about half of him as he stood in front of a mirror. His dark hair was messy and his phone blocked half of his face and his casual outfit made it seem like he was enjoying some time to himself.

Pic credit: @tchalamet/Instagram

The outfit included green pants and a gray shirt with some graphics printed on it. The shirt featured a drawing of a cat and some block letters, though most of it was cut off from the mirror. A blue baseball cap sat on the counter next to him, perhaps the last piece of the casual look.

Timothee may be channeling a simpler time before his fame, as he wasn’t always an award-nominated actor.

Timothee Chalamet reflects on time after Call Me by Your Name

In 2018, Timothee was just beginning to rise to fame after his acclaimed role in Call Me by Your Name, and as a result of his role in the film, he was nominated for Best Actor at only 22 – the youngest person to be nominated in at least 80 years.

However, it was just the beginning. Now, he’s been nominated for an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, and three BAFTA Film Awards, but his time after Call Me by Your Name was simpler.

After the hype died down from his role, he realized things were changing. He told GQ, “My world had flipped. But if I kicked it with my friends, things could still feel the same. I was trying to marry these two realities. But I don’t even think I knew that was what I was doing. That dissonance was real. And thank God. Because I feel like if I’d caught up to it immediately, I would’ve been a psychopath or something.”

During his break, he worked on memorizing lines for his next film and immersing himself in his upcoming roles. Timothee’s life has been rather intense since he became a film star, but the 26-year-old actor has plenty of room to keep growing.