This Barbie has “special energy.”

Kylie Jenner turned up the Barbie Girl vibes in a series of poolside thirst traps she posted on Instagram Thursday.

The makeup mogul, 25, donned a hot pink string bikini from older sister Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS swimwear line for her camera-ready dip in the pool.

The style she is wearing appears to be SKIMS’ Micro Triangle Top and Micro Bikini Bottoms in the bright pink “taffy” color, both of which are now sold out.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder completed her Barbie-esque look with a slicked-back ponytail, gold hoop earrings, and a bright pink lip shade.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Special energy,” she captioned the photo set.

Kylie Jenner called out for ‘Facetune’ in swim shoot pics

In Kylie’s IG comments section, at least some of her 386 million followers on the platform seemed to approve of the Barbie-inspired look.

“It’s giving pinning this to my inspo board,” one commenter wrote, adding three fire emojis.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

“She a baddie she know she a 10,” another added, referencing lyrics from rapper and noted Kardashian pal Ice Spice’s 2022 hit In Ha Mood.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

But others were less enthused. Many pointed out that it is currently Ramadan, when sexually explicit or suggestive imagery could be seen as extra haram.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Others called out what they saw as heavy-handed editing on the reality star’s pics, with one person writing, “Facetune gets the credit for this one!!”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

One commenter even accused The Kardashians star of being “mid” now.

Kylie Jenner’s workout routine revealed

How does the Kylie Cosmetics founder keep her body in swim-shoot-ready shape?

In 2021, an insider close to the beauty mogul shared her tried and true workout routine with E! News, telling the outlet that Kylie was “fully into fitness and health.”

According to the inside source, The Kardashians star consistently works out at least three times a week – sometimes at her home gym, sometimes with a personal trainer.

When she needs some fresh air or a change of scenery, the mom of two also takes daughter Stormi, who recently turned five, for “long walks” on the trails by her house.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder “prefers doing outdoor workouts because it’s more distracting and feels nice to be in nature,” the insider said.

When it comes to her diet, the source noted that Kylie “has been watching what she eats at home” – but also doesn’t restrict herself.

“When she goes out with friends, she eats what she wants,” the insider told the outlet.

The Kardashians Season 3 premieres Thursday, May 25 on Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Hulu.