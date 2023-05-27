Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating rumors heat up with latest sighting

Based on a recent sighting of the reality TV star’s car, the ongoing speculation continues that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are dating.

Jenner, 25, was spotted leaving Chalamet’s home in Beverly Hills, California, this past week, just as the season premiere of The Kardashians also arrived.

Based on the sighting details, Jenner arrived at Chalamet’s residence around 10 a.m. local time in her black Range Rover SVA.

However, the reality TV star and entrepreneur’s vehicle left Chalamet’s place just a few minutes later, with a black Escalade following behind.

According to Page Six, both vehicles featured dark tinted windows, making it tough to tell who was inside of them.

The recent sighting of Jenner’s vehicle making the subtle arrival and exit soon after furthers the speculation that she is dating the 27-year-old actor.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating rumors began a month ago

In early April, the Instagram account @deuxmoi first speculated that Jenner and Chalamet were dating. The account claimed that multiple sources had confirmed the actor was dating the Kylie Cosmetics CEO.

Various messages were cited, including one individual saying they knew about them since January and another saying they saw Chalamet on a flight to Turks and Caicos at the end of January, around when Jenner was there.

The @deuxmoi account also uploaded a video clip of Jenner and Chalamet talking at Paris Fashion Week in late January. According to Vogue’s report, Chalamet was there in support of his friend, designer Haider Ackermann, as he presented new looks.

Jenner was one of the celebs in the front row to watch the show, along with Doja Cat, Tilda Swinton, and Catherine Deneuve. Ackerman shared an IG carousel post earlier this month featuring photos with Jenner.

Chalamet, who will appear in the anticipated sequel to the sci-fi hit Dune, has typically been quiet regarding any romantic relationships.

According to Cosmopolitan, he’s been linked to Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, in 2017 and Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, from 2018 to 2019.

Additionally, he was in a public relationship with actress Eliza Gonzalez in 2020 and was rumored to be dating model Sarah Talabi last year.

As of this writing, there’s no confirmation that he and Jenner are dating, as it’s merely speculation.

Kylie Jenner appeared in The Kardashians Season 3 premiere

Jenner had been in an off-and-on relationship with hip-hop artist Travis Scott, the father of her two kids, Stormi and Aire. However, reports suggested they split up again this past January.

With The Kardashians Season 3 premiere recently arriving on Hulu, Jenner was among the featured cast members, along with her mom Kris, sister Kendall, and half-sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian.

There was no mention of either Jenner’s love life during the premiere episode. Instead, Kendall gave her sister stick shift driving lessons in a Porsche, and the two also appeared at a party to unveil Kendall’s new tequila.

Additionally, Kylie appeared in a few scenes expressing concern over Khloe’s recent biopsy revealing a bump on the side of her face was melanoma.

Beyond that, the only Kardashians or Jenners talking about their love lives were Kourtney talking about her hubby Travis Barker and Kim discussing being newly single yet still dealing with drama from her ex-husband, Kanye West.

The Kardashians episodes arrive Thursdays on Hulu.