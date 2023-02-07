All eyes were on Doja Cat as she strolled down the red carpet in yet another fantastic, show-stopping look.

The Need to Know singer attended the 2023 Grammy Awards, and in typical Doja fashion, she stole the show with just her outfit alone.

Doja took her wardrobe selection to the next level as she brought the heat in a shiny black vinyl dress.

However, this wasn’t just any ordinary vinyl. It was a masterfully crafted dress designed by none other than the infamous Donatella Versace.

Once again, Donatella did an exceptional job designing the perfect form-fitting dress for Doja to walk down the red carpet in.

The singer certainly executed this edgy and daring look with absolute ease and perfection.

Luckily for fans, Doja shared the memorable moment with her 25.3 million followers via Instagram.

Doja Cat looks phenomenal as she styles in black vinyl

For this immaculate fit, Doja was styled in a floor-length, black vinyl Versace gown that perfectly hugged her hourglass figure.

However, the marvelous vinyl dress wasn’t complete without a pair of matching opera gloves which rode up just short of Doja’s shoulders.

She further accessorized with a pair of black and chunky spiral earrings along with an assortment of studs that traveled up the singer’s ears.

To keep the edgy aesthetics going, the star rocked a jet-black pixie cut that perfectly coincided with the rest of the look.

To finalize this iconic fit, Doja went with some extravagant black batwings along eyelids and paired them with some long, lavish lashes. She added some glossy, shimmery lipgloss which fully completed the jaw-dropping fit.

She simply captioned the post, “🖤 @versace.”

Doja Cat teamed up with KNWLS to create the perfect Grammy look

In another recent share, Doja teamed up with KNWLS and creative director Brett Alan Nelson to design the perfect Grammy look for the night.

As expected, the two masterminds came up with another heavenly look for Doja to wear while she sat in the audience.

She was photographed wearing KNWLS’ tarnished leather gown. The brown dress featured a bustier-like top and a row of lace that went down each side of her body.

The singer coordinated the fit with a pair of Serpent Laced Boots and an assortment of chunky silver bracelets and earrings.

Doja styled her long, blonde hair up in a ponytail which further cascaded down the back of her leather dress.

Once again, Doja knocked this second Grammy look out of the park.

KNWLS captioned the post, “Custom tarnished leather gown and new Serpent Laced Boots for @DojaCat and the Grammys!! Thank you @BrettAlanNelson 🖤.”

Doja Cat launches her own It’s Giving clothing company

Doja Cat is certainly a busy woman these days, as she’s constantly juggling a variety of different endeavors.

However, aside from her singing and other promotional work, the 27-year-old has also launched her own clothing company, which she called It’s Giving.

Doja did her first launch early last year, and luckily for her fans, she recently launched another collection just a couple of months ago.

Some of the new pieces included hoodies, sweatpants, t-shirts, socks, and warm beanies for those cold winter months.

Fans were surely excited about this second launch, as the post received over 197,000 likes.

She simply captioned the post, “It’s Giving, volume II available now https://itsgivingwebsite.com.”