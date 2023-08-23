Khloe Kardashian trades insults with troll who took aim at Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians are no strangers to receiving plenty of criticism about their appearance, whether it be their fashion choices, cosmetic surgery, weight gain, or loss.

However, Khloe Kardashian said enough is enough when it comes to negative trolls commenting on others’ bodies, especially about those close to her.

She recently stood up for her sister, Kim K, who got body-shamed online by a critic in the comments of a social media post.

Khloe, who previously shared intriguing vacation pics with daughter True, shared a newer carousel post on Tuesday, featuring photos of herself in a sheer white body-hugging dress.

The Kardashians star, who had her platinum blonde hair flowing, also wore elegant, white high-heels for the look.

She struck several unique poses in the latest series of images shared on Instagram, which received thousands of comments.

With over 8,000 comments on her post, Khloe received reactions from many people, with three of her family members among the top commenters.

“WOW WOW WOW!!!!” wrote Kim K, including three white dove emojis.

“Wowza,” half-sister Kylie Jenner said in echoing Kim’s sentiments.

“GORGEOUSLY GORGEOUS !!!!!!” Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, wrote along with hearts and loving emojis.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Each of Khloe’s family members received likes and replies, with one in particular catching Khloe’s attention.

In a since-deleted comment, one individual replied to Kim K with “Hey Pamper booty” about Kim’s famous and often-criticized derriere.

While the original comment was deleted, Khloe’s response was still showing as of this report, as the Kardashians star clapped back at the online troll with “Hey blocked brows.”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

According to E! Online, another individual replied that they’d “rather have blocked brows that’s easy [to take] off than a saggy diaper.”

Khloe fired back at that individual with a lengthier comment addressing their remarks.

“Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate. That a** is a**’n but you do you baby that’s why we have so many flavors. Not everyone has the same taste. sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love,” she replied to the commenter.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe’s clapped back before on social media

Khloe’s no stranger when calling out haters, online critics, and trolls. She’s also been known to give her thoughts on social media about the things said about her family, friends, and significant others.

“HA! Some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on. The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe,” Khloe tweeted on August 28, 2021.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Twitter

Just recently, Monsters and Critics reported about Khloe’s Italy IG post featuring her with daughter True. While they were the main stars of the photos, one commenter couldn’t hold back from suggesting they saw Khloe’s ex and father of her two children, Tristan Thompson, in the reflection on her sunglasses.

Khloe hasn’t responded to that speculation, which would indicate that she and Thompson traveled together with True and possibly their son Tatum. However, it shows how much scrutiny celebrities, including the Kardashians, face whether they’re in public or sharing content online.

The Kardashians returns on Thursday, September 28, to Hulu.