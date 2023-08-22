Khloe Kardashian called out for dead sunflower photoshoot: ‘Tristan’s reflection is visible in her glasses’

Speculation persists about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s potential relationship, as The Kardashians star recently shared photos of herself with their daughter.

The adorable duo is enjoying time on a getaway to Italy, as Khloe previously showed another series of photos from Tuscany.

In another collection of her vacation photos on social media, Khloe posed in a gorgeous field of sunflowers by herself and then with True Thompson.

Khloe rocked a long, dark, flowing sundress and multiple bracelets on one wrist. She wore oversized shades in several images to shield her eyes from the sun.

The 39-year-old Good America founder shared the carousel post with her 311 million followers on her Instagram.

While the stars of the photo shoot were Khloe and True, at least one eagle-eyed fan spotted an interesting reflection in Khloe’s sunglasses, which they believed to be her ex and the father of their two children.

Fans react to ‘reflection’ of Tristan in Khloe’s shades

“Tristan’s reflection is visible in her glasses,” one fan commented on Khloe’s IG photo post, suggesting that Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, was in Italy with her.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Other fans shared their reactions to the original comment, with one saying, “the level of cringe is out of control.”

“Also, you can see he’s holding their son but yet Khloe never post with or her son. I already feel bad for the little guy,” the commenter wrote.

“I didn’t see him but have no doubt he’s there!” another wrote.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

While many fans believed Tristan’s reflection appeared in Khloe’s shades, many thought it was someone else.

Some commenters suggested Khloe’s “hairstylist” or “nany” captured the photo.

“Please! You can plainly see that is Tristan,” another individual said in support of the original IG comment.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Tristan Thompson shared recent photos from Los Angeles

Thompson, 32, shared an IG carousel post on Monday, where he posed next to a large painting and was on the field for an event at Dodgers Stadium. Fireworks were seen exploding in the distance in one image.

The MLB team last played at home on Sunday, achieving a 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins.

Thompson captioned his photos, including a Dodgers World Series Championship trophy, with “wish-full thinking.”

Thompson’s images picked up over 15,000 likes and 150-plus comments, with another commenter skeptical of when the photos were taken.

“So r u trying to post at the same time to say your not in Italy with khloe lol sorry these pictures are old sir and so is khloes lol,” a commenter wrote, referring to recent IG posts from the Kardashian sister.

Others stepped in to refute the original commenter’s remark saying, “khloe is no longer in Italy, she has already returned together with Kylie to LA and Tristan was not since he was seen with Kim at the drake show.”

Drake’s Los Angeles show took place last week, with Tristan attending the event along with VIPs Kim K, Kendall Jenner, and her boyfriend, Bad Bunny.

“Because the photo wasn’t taken in Italy, you are delusional,” another wrote.

Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

It’s worth noting that Tristan’s IG post above was his first since July 29, when he shared a happy birthday post for his and Khloe’s son, Tatum.

Tristan isn’t the most frequent social media poster on Instagram, as he’s sporadically shared different content over the past months.

He and Khloe continue co-parenting their two kids, True and Tatum Thompson, despite several breakups due to Tristan’s cheating. However, some Kardashians fans frequently criticize him as a father.

Others call out Khloe and the Kardashian-Jenners for continuing to show him support despite his cheating on Khloe. That included her allowing Tristan and his brother to stay at her home during a difficult time.

In the latest instance with Khloe’s sunflower pics, it’s possible her ex was in Italy, although there has been no confirmation about the basketball star’s whereabouts and whether he was on the trip with Khloe.

The Kardashians returns on Thursday, September 28, to Hulu.