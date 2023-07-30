Tristan Thompson blasted for ignoring Maralee Nichols’ son after gushing over Khloe Kardashian’s son

Tristan Thompson has been called out for favoring his son with Khloe Kardashian while he continues to not acknowledge his son with Maralee Nichols.

It was Tatum Thompson’s 1st birthday on Saturday, and his parents used social media to gush over the little guy.

Tristan shared two photos of him and Tatum to Instagram along with a very lengthy caption to celebrate his son.

“Tatum!! Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me,” he began his caption.

After talking about what Tristan has learned from Tatum, he ended the birthday message, writing, “You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!.”

The IG post was a sweet and loving note from a father to his son.

However, Tristan’s being called out because he has never shown any kind of love or affection for his son Theo with Maralee.

Tristan Thompson blasted for ignoring Maralee Nichols’ son

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Tristan’s birthday message to Tatum to become flooded with remarks putting him on blast.

“Smh all of your children deserve the same love! You are really a sad individual and so is anyone who condones this ridiculous behavior!” read one reply, while another one called Tristan and the message cringe.

A different one called out Tristan for not embracing all of his children, no matter who their mother is. After all, it certainly seems like Tristan favors his kids with Khloe. To be fair, though, Tristan has also shown he’s a proud father of his son Prince with ex-Jordan Craig.

There was a reply wanting to know why Tristan “don’t give a f**k about” Theo.

“Dude are you really not gonna acknowledge your other baby??? Talking about gods grace and, and life lessons?? How can someone that cringe even exist oh my my my this is just hard to watch,” called out a user.

Tristan made one user sick because of how he ignores Theo but not his other children.

Oh yes, Tristan has been dragged over gushing over his son Tatum on his birthday, especially since the basketball player didn’t even acknowledge Theo on his first birthday last December.

The backlash comes days after the death of Tristan’s mom Andrea Thompson played out on The Kardashians Season 3 finale.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson open up about Andrea Thompson’s death

The final few minutes of The Kardashians were devoted to showing how Khloe, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner dropped everything to be there for Tristan following the sudden death of his mom.

Khloe even revealed that she let Tristan and his younger brother Amari move in with her for a while during the challenging time. It had to do with Tristan having house issues and Khloe feeling responsible for them.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tristan’s brother Dishawn used social media to seemingly throw shade at Khloe for using Andrea’s death for a storyline on the show.

Tristan Thompson has once again come under fire for not being a father to his son with Maralee Nichols.

The Kardashians Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Hulu.