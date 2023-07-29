Khloe Kardashian seemingly called out by Tristan Thompson’s brother for using his mom’s death for ‘storyline’

Many things are revealed to viewers during The Kardashians, and the recent season finale included Khloe Kardashian sharing a story about her ex, Tristan Thompson, losing his mother earlier this year.

Following the episode, one of Tristan’s brothers seemingly called out the reality TV star for using their mom’s January 2023 death as part of a “storyline.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Khloe revealed in the episode that she allowed the NBA player and his younger brother to move into her home following damage to Tristan’s home and the passing of his mom, Andrea Thompson.

Tristan’s younger brother, whom Khloe took with her ex, is Amari, who is “severely disabled” and reportedly has epilepsy.

Tristan, 32, has another younger brother, Dishawn Thompson, who took to social media to express his thoughts about a “storyline” and “social media” on Thursday, the same day The Kardashians episode was released.

It led to reports suggesting he may have been referring to the Hulu show and Khloe’s segment, but Dishawn later shed more light on that.

Did Tristan Thompson’s brother call out Khloe Kardashian?

On Thursday, July 27, the season finale of The Kardashians aired and included Khloe talking about allowing Tristan and his brother to move into her home.

During the episode, Khloe also shared that Tristan’s mother, Andrea passed away at 53 and explained how they responded to the sudden loss.

“Tristan found out that his mom had had a heart attack. It shook up his entire world. So of course we drop everything and we go to Toronto. It’s not even a question, I’ll be there,” Khloe said.

The episode also included Khloe talking about Tristan’s roof caving in on his California home and bringing flooding during the state’s “crazy weather.” The home damage happened after Thompson had become the primary caretaker for his 16-year-old brother, Amari. Khloe assisted them by welcoming them to stay at her home.

Several hours after the episode arrived on Hulu, Tristan’s 27-year-old brother Dishawn took to his Instagram Story. He posted several text-only slides which seemingly referred to the episode and reality TV show.

“Death for a story line,” Dishawn wrote on one slide, according to screenshots from Page Six.

He wrote on a second slide, “Don’t believe everything you see or hear on social media 95% is a lie.”

Dishawn Thompson refuted his IG Story was aimed at Khloe

Following media reports about those IG Story remarks, Dishawn shared further remarks on his IG Story on Friday to clear up that he hadn’t been referring to Khloe.

“Y’all chill out that wasn’t towards Khloe or her family, Khloe has been a real one toward myself and my bros from day1, i wouldn’t try to bash a female down ever and especially on social media. Please don’t speak for me,” the text said on his IG Story slide.

Pic credit: @realyoungearly/Instagram

As many Kardashians fans know, Khloe was romantically linked to Dishawn’s brother, Tristan, between 2016 and 2021. The couple split after another cheating scandal involving Tristan. This time it also involved a paternity suit from another woman.

Khloe and Tristan share two children: daughter True, 5, and 1-year-old son, Tatum, born via surrogate in July 2022. They continue co-parenting those two kids. Khloe’s family has also continued to show support for Tristan, including Kim spotted partying with the NBA player in Miami last weekend.

Dishawn honored his and Tristan’s mother following her death

Following Andrea Thompson’s passing earlier this year, Dishawn took to Instagram to share a carousel post of photos as a tribute to his mother.

One image showed Dishawn hugging his mother close as both smiled in the photo. Others featured Andrea by herself, all smiles, and even some throwbacks featuring Andrea with her sons. In one shot, Tristan has the NBA Championship trophy on his lap as he poses with family members.

“On January 5th I really and truly lost my best friend, i don’t know how to deal with this pain, i think I’ll never know how to deal with this pain-you always taught me how to be strong. You’ve taught me how to overcome and beat the odds.

You left us suddenly and it sucks that i can’t pick up the phone one last time to just ask you a question about what i should do,” Dishawn wrote in a heartfelt tribute.

He mentioned the aspects of his life that his mother helped him with, as he brought up how he expresses himself, his ability to cook, and his mother’s faith as some of the things he cherished.

“Mommy was an angel on earth so i can only imagine what you are in heaven. I promise to keep your name powerful like the warrior you are,” he wrote.

“Thank you for giving me my brothers Tristan, Daniel, and Amari,” Dishawn said in his caption, adding, “I couldn’t ask for better brothers.”

Following The Kardashians Season 3 finale, it was revealed the show will return for a fourth season. Episodes could bring more from Khloe and Tristan’s amicable co-parenting relationship and how the Kardashians and Jenners show support for Khloe’s ex.

There may also be a spotlight on a recent story about Khloe’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner, who was seen hanging out with former friend Jordyn Woods for the first time publicly in four years. Woods was infamously involved in one of Tristan’s cheating scandals that led to a split between him and Khloe amid the birth of their daughter.

The Kardashians Season 4 premieres Thursday, September 28, on Hulu.