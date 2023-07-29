Khloe Kardashian lets ex Tristan Thompson and his brother move into her home

As Tristan Thompson is dealing with some challenging circumstances, ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian has allowed him and his brother to move into her home.

Thompson, 32, shares two children with Khloe: a daughter, True, and a son Tatum, born just last year.

However, several cheating incidents during the couple’s off-and-on relationship led to multiple splits, and they hadn’t been together recently.

Over the past several months, fans of the Kardashians and Jenners began to call out family members as they showed support for Thompson despite the cheating scandals.

That included several family members attending games for the Los Angeles Lakers, Thompson’s recent NBA team, and Kim partying with Thompson in Miami, Florida.

It appears that Khloe has also shown generosity toward the father of her children, despite their relationship woes.

Khloe shared why she let Tristan Thompson and his brother move in

During the Season 3 finale of Khloe’s reality TV show, The Kardashians, she shared that her ex was dealing with damage to his home after extreme weather in California.

“We had crazy weather for California, like extreme rains,” she said, “And Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding.”

Before the damage at Tristan’s home, he’d become the primary caretaker for his younger brother Amari following the passing of their mother, 53-year-old Andrea Thompson. According to US Weekly, Amari, 16, suffers from epilepsy.

Khloe explained that she allowed Thompson and his younger brother to move in with her despite the things that unfolded between her and Thompson.

“I’m grateful that I’m strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now,” she said. “You don’t have to treat me right for me to treat you right—it’s not the way I was raised.”

Khloe says she and Thompson ‘are family’

During the episode of The Kardashians, Khloe spoke about her love for Thompson, his brother, and their late mother, Andrea. She said she’d lost one parent, her dad Robert Kardashian, and couldn’t fathom losing her mom due to their closeness.

“It’s just heartbreaking and then to be left with the responsibility of another person as well, it’s a lot,” Khloe said in a confessional during her reality TV show.

“I just think this is what family does when s**t hits the fan. All you have is your family. And Tristan and I are family, and we’re gonna be family for the rest of our lives,” she explained, “Tristan is the father of my kids.”

Khloe and Thompson’s off-and-on relationship occurred from 2016 through 2021. Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in 2018, but cheating allegations caused the couple to split for the first time.

Those allegations involved a hookup between Thompson and Jordyn Woods, one of Kylie Jenner’s best friends at the time. Recently, Khloe’s half-sister Kylie was spotted having dinner with Woods, marking their first public reunion in four years.

While Khloe and Thompson resumed their relationship in the summer of 2020, things went awry within a year, as they reportedly split up in June 2021.

Several months after their split, reports arrived that another woman, Marlee Nichols, had filed a paternity suit against Thompson due to an affair he’d had with her while dating Khloe. Thompson and Khloe welcomed their second child, Tatum, via a surrogate in July 2022.

There are no confirmed reports that Thompson and Khloe have resumed their relationship. However, fans continue to speculate based on how she and her family have shown recent support for the basketball star.

The Kardashians airs Thursday on Hulu.