Kris Jenner dragged for enjoying a night out during Kourtney Kardashian medical emergency

As a medical emergency was underway for one of her daughters, Kris Jenner attended a concert for a fun night out with her beau, Corey Gamble.

Jenner and Gamble hit up the Beyonce Renaissance tour concert for several shows, one on Sunday and another on Monday evening.

Khloe, Kim Kardashian, and Jenner’s granddaughters, North West and Penelope Disick, attended the Monday night show.

In several videos that Khloe shared, Jenner appeared to be having a great time dancing on a party bus after seemingly enjoying some alcohol while out.

She shared a carousel post from her night out with Gamble, which included them lipsynching some of Beyonce’s song lyrics and clips of the superstar performing on stage with her dancers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jenner shared the Instagram post with her 52.7 million fans, and while many loved seeing footage and photos from the concert, others had concerns about Kourtney.

Critics blast Jenner for night out amid daughter’s emergency

Jenner’s latest post from her night out caught much interest, including over 161,000 likes and 600-plus comments. A selection of comments from Jenner’s Instagram post revealed concerned fans, with several bringing up Kourtney’s medical emergency.

“I’m just wondering if their is something wrong with Kourtney why are you posting,” one individual asked.

“So Kourtney is okay?” a commenter wrote.

“Guessing everything is okay with baby Kardashian-Barker?” another asked.

Pic credit: @krisjenner/Instagram

The Beyonce concert post was one of several recent social media shares from Jenner, where fans brought up Kourtney and the baby.

Jenner’s post with Kylie and Khloe from a few days before the concert featured them all having fun and cooking together in a kitchen.

“Man all we want to know is kourtney and the baby ok?!” an individual asked on the post.

“is kourt and the baby okay?” another asked Jenner.

Pic credit: @krisjenner/Instagram

What happened with Kourtney Kardashian?

Concern arose about Kourtney and her baby’s health when her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, revealed some of the band’s European tour dates were postponed because he had to attend to “an urgent family emergency.” At the time, Travis was in Scotland with the band before he jetted off to return home to be with his wife.

On Sunday, the couple was seen emerging from a Los Angeles hospital. Neither has provided any updates to disclose what the specific medical emergency was.

In June, Monsters and Critics reported about Kourtney revealing her pregnancy to Travis at a Blink 182 concert by recreating a famous scene from one of the band’s music videos.

She’s continued to share social media posts showing off her baby bump. The most recent of those arrived on her Instagram three weeks ago. It’s believed that her due date will fall before the end of the year, sometime in October or later.

On September 1, a TMZ report included comments from Travis’ ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares two children, 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama. Moakler confirmed that the medical emergency did not relate to any of their children as they were all “safe and sound.”

“When they have to cancel shows, it’s a big deal, so I am praying for his immediate family and the baby and Kourtney is safe and okay,” Moakler told TMZ.

Kourtney shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick, including 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope, and 8-year-old Reign. As mentioned, Penelope was at the concert on Monday with Jenner and others.

On Monday, a source told People that Kourtney was “back home with her kids” and “feeling better,” adding, “She is happy to have Travis back home too.”

The Kardashians will return to Hulu on Thursday, September 23.