Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West pays tribute to dad Kanye with iconic costume

North West revealed an adorable tribute to her dad with a Halloween costume representing Kanye West’s earlier days as a popular hip-hop star.

The 10-year-old daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian showed her inspired outfit in a video clip featuring a costume initially worn by a character on her dad’s album.

For the look, North wore a huge fuzzy teddy bear head and hands, much like the mascot character featured on Kanye’s classic albums.

Along with that, she wore a light grey jacket with blue trim on the collars and sleeves, a gold Jesus piece chain, and a Rolex on her wrist.

All of those matched the look of the iconic mascot featured on several of Kanye’s early albums, but it resembled the character’s look on his third album the most.

Subscribe to our Kardashians newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

North’s costume, shown by the rap Instagram below, arrives as critics recently suggested her mother Kim’s Halloween decorations might be too scary for the kids.

North’s costume paid tribute to Kanye’s third album

Kim and North share the @kimandnorth TikTok account, which recently included three unique video uploads of North in her costume.

In addition to the video @rap shared on IG above, there were videos of North dancing in the costume, one of which featured her dad’s music.

In the clip below, North is dressed entirely in the bear mascot costume and has fun dancing to her dad’s song Can’t Tell Me Nothing.

Kanye released multiple albums featuring the bear mascot character, starting with his 2004 debut, The College Dropout.

In 2005, he dropped Late Registration, featuring the bear on the cover. However, 2007’s Graduation is the album featuring the bear in a look similar to North’s inspired costume.

The character appeared in an animated video for Kanye’s intro track for the album called Good Morning.

Graduation mainly received acclaim and positive marks from reviewers, including four-and-a-half stars from Rolling Stone and an 8.7 out of 10 from Pitchfork.

As of this report, it’s certified as a five-time Platinum studio album in the United States.

The album won the 2008 Grammy for Best Rap Album and is still celebrated as one of Kanye’s early classics in his school-related album series.

Fans praise North’s iconic Halloween costume

As one might expect, social media users reacted to the creative costume, with many noting how proud North’s dad must be.

One commenter said it was a “W” for a “Daughter supportin her father,” while another said they “know Kanye smiling looking at this.”

“I’m sure Kanye is proud,” another commenter wrote.

“let her father back in her life bruh,” another wrote, suggesting North doesn’t get much quality time with her dad.

Pic credit: @rap/Instagram

“Even she knows who the goat is,” a commenter wrote about Kanye’s musical accomplishments.

North’s costume is further proof of her family’s dedication to Halloween. As mentioned, Kim got called out by critics over some macabre decorations at her mansion.

In addition, North’s aunt Kourtney recently wore a Freaky Friday costume, which either paid tribute to Kim’s previous look or was meant to cause a stir.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.