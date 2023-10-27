Kris Jenner admits her ‘biggest regret’ is cheating on Robert Kardashian

Everybody makes mistakes, but some mistakes can haunt you for a lifetime.

Kris Jenner revealed the mistake she still regrets: cheating on her husband, Robert Kardashian.

Although the two remained friends until he died in 2003, the affair is still something that Kris isn’t proud of.

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, she opened up about her affair in a conversation with her daughter Khloe.

At first, Kris tried to get Khloe to reconcile her relationship with basketball player Tristan Thompson, but Khloe changed the subject and asked Kris about cheating on Robert Kardashian.

“I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions,” Kris said.

Kris Jenner tells Khloe Kardashian why she cheated on Robert Kardashian

Khloe decided to ask her mom if there was a reason that she cheated on Robert, but Kris didn’t have the answer that Khloe was looking for.

“I don’t know because he was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else. And I made a huge mistake. That’s like my life’s biggest regret,” Kris admitted.

Despite the affair, Robert and Kris became very close after their split, with Kris saying they were really like best friends.

Kris Jenner opens up on relationship with Robert Kardashian

“We talked on the phone all day long, helped each other through things all the time, and I did have regrets. I thought, wow, what was I thinking? So I just want Khloe to be really careful when she makes these decisions, and she has to let somebody go,” Kris revealed.

Kris also admitted that while she was not “proud” of what she did back then, she can’t change the past, and she believes that “everything happens for a reason.”

“I do really live my life by thinking God has a plan, and without that whole thing happening, there never would have been Kendall and Kylie. I just want you to be happy.”

Khloe insists that she is happy with her life as it is and that while she might want to date and settle down in the future, right now, she’s happy tending to her kids and the family that she does have.

Khloe referred to her kids as her own “happily ever after,” noting that she is extremely happy to be with them and that she doesn’t need to reconcile with Tristan to keep that happiness.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.