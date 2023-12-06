Kim Kardashian called out by fans for attending Lakers game with her son

Fans blasted Kim Kardashian over her recent appearance at a Los Angeles Lakers game with her son, Saint West.

While the trip was to celebrate a special event, many believed they were “wasting” the seats.

For Saint’s birthday, the reality TV star treated him to front-row seats to watch LeBron James and the Lakers play Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Saint wore a LeBron No. 23 jersey, while Kim, 46, wore an all-black ensemble and brought a sparkly silver purse for the birthday trip.

Images and comments about Kim and her son seated in the front row began circulating on social media.

Fans and critics called out The Kardashians star for seeming disinterested in the action on the court as the two teams competed in the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals.

Fans and critics blast Kim Kardashian’s Lakers game appearance

Tuesday night brought just two games from the NBA schedule, and both were quarterfinal matchups in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

TNT televised the latest games, with the Suns vs. Lakers game the second of the doubleheader. Kim and Saint sat close to the court and were visible on TV.

Kim Kardashian is in the building for the NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals ‼️



🏀 Suns/Lakers on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pelicans in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/JX3Sf3b1qB — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

While some fans may have been excited over the reality TV star’s appearance or ignored it, some critics took to Twitter upon noticing Kim and her son in the front row.

“Bruh she was on the phone the whole time. At least the kids enjoyed the game,” one commenter said.

Other fans expressed similar sentiments on one of the NBA’s tweets, which featured a photo of Kim with Saint posing from their courtside seats.

One commenter said that Kim was “wasting them front row seats” because she was “all in her damn phone” during the game.

“Kim Kardashian stupid a** being courtside looking bored as f*** is pissing me off, if you don’t cheer for the #Lakeshow right now you stupid f***ing b***. SHAKE. MY. F*****G. HEAD. Yes I’m bitter,” an especially upset individual commented.

“@KimKardashian, why are you even at the @Lakers game? You’re missing out on the action,” a commenter wrote, adding “#GoHome.”

They included a picture of the Lakers’ Anthony Davis on the court with Kim visibly looking at her phone in a seat behind him.

Kim celebrated Saint’s birthday with a tribute post

In addition to the front-row seats at the Lakers game, Kim shared an Instagram carousel post celebrating her son’s birthday.

One photo featured Kim in shades posing next to Saint as both made funny faces.

Another photo featured Saint wearing a LeBron Lakers jersey and a soccer ball-themed birthday cake with lit candles in front of him at the table.

There were also several video clips of Kim with Saint as she showed their close mother-son bond.

A final slide in the IG carousel was a selfie as they sat in their courtside seats at Tuesday night’s Lakers game.

“My twin Sainto! How are you 8 years old already! I just love you so so so much!” she said in the caption.

Saint is one of four children that Kim had with ex-husband, Kanye West. They also share daughters North, 10, Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4.

Kim has previously attended Lakers games in support of her sister Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson. However, Tristan is now back with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season.

Most likely, Saint enjoyed the basketball game on his birthday, which ended up a 106-103 victory for the home team at Crypto.com Arena!

The Kardashians Season 5 is TBA for Hulu.