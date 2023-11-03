Kim Kardashian reveals surprising reason North West calls dad Kanye West the ‘best’ parent

Kim Kardashian may share many fun times with her daughter, North West, as seen on social media, but that doesn’t mean she’s North’s favorite parent.

According to Kim, North has previously told her that she thinks her dad, Kanye, is the “best” parent.

During Halloween, North showed love for her father by wearing an iconic costume that celebrated his music.

And during a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed to viewers why North prefers Kanye over her.

It was due to a surprising reason, which involves the difference in her and Kanye’s residences.

Interestingly enough, Kim’s sister, Kourtney, shared that her children have a similar opinion about how she lives compared to their father, Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick.

Kim says Kanye’s residence is the reason North prefers dad

During The Kardashians, Episode 6 on Hulu, a joint confessional interview featured Kim side-by-side with her sister. During that time, Kim spoke about how North loves that her dad lives in an apartment.

“North will go to her dad’s [Kanye West] and she [will say], ‘Dad’s is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny or a chef or security. He lives in an apartment,” Kim revealed during the confessional.

“And she will start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment,'” Kim shared.

Kim shares four children with Kanye. Along with North, 10, they share 7-year-old Saint, 5-year-old Chicago, and 4-year-old Psalm.

According to Kourtney, her children have a similar feeling about their dad’s residence.

“They do that at Scott’s too. Like, ‘Dad has the best house. Your house sucks. He has the best house, it is not super big. The vibes are better.’ I feel like everything falls on the parent that is more involved,” Kourtney said.

She shares three kids with her ex: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8.

Kourtney also mentioned how her kids love visits to Kanye’s home, indicating they can “make their own food” there.

“That is amazing that you make Ramen. You boil water and pour it onto some noodles,” Kourtney joked.

Interestingly enough, Kim recently received backlash online from critics when she shared her impressive Halloween decor at her California mansion. The spooky and macabre decorations had some commenters worried about how the kids might feel being around such a scary setup.

Kim hired a manny to help with her and Kanye’s kids

While Kim shared that Kanye doesn’t have help at his home like a nanny or chef, she revealed that she hired someone specifically to have around her kids.

During an October episode of her Hulu reality TV show, Kim said she hired a male nanny, also known as a manny.

“I recently hired a manny because I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports,” she said, adding that she was “scared out of [her] mind” to tell Kanye.

However, Kim said she was surprised that Kanye got along with the manny and offered some suggestions for interacting with their son.

Kim said Kanye introduced himself to the manny when dropping off the kids and played soccer with Saint and the manny.

“He was so nice to him,” Kim said, adding, “He said, ‘Hey, if you are going to help raise my son …’ Because [the nanny] handed [Saint] the ball really easily and [Kanye] said, ‘Don’t do that. Make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules I would want.”

Kim and Kanye officially divorced in November 2022 following a tumultuous marriage that lasted eight years. While things may not have been happily ever after for the celebrity couple, they can still co-exist and co-parent their four children.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.