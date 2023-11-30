Kim Kardashian says her family ‘scammed the system’ to achieve their fame

The Kardashians have become recognizable reality TV icons and globally successful thanks to various endeavors.

Kim Kardashian and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, have each built businesses that they regularly promote and advertise to their massive social media followings.

The same can be said for their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who have also achieved impressive success in their careers and businesses.

However, some people believe all that success wasn’t deserved, and even Kim Kardashian suggested they weren’t supposed to reach the heights of fame they have.

While the Kardashian and Jenner sisters had famous fathers, Kim starred in an explicit video that many believe launched her into superstardom years ago.

The 43-year-old reality TV star recently mentioned that her family “scammed the system” to achieve all their success.

Kim says her family ‘scammed the system’ and ‘aren’t supposed to be here’

The Kardashians Season 4 finale recently dropped, opening with the 40th birthday celebration for Kourtney’s ex and family friend, Scott Disick. Most of the family except Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, were there.

During some of the conversation shown in the footage, Kris Jenner mentioned that she had known Disick “most of [his] adult life,” adding that he was on the first episode of their previous reality TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I was like, ‘This show’s going nowhere,'” Disick joked.

Kim mentioned she’s known Disick for 19 years and thanked him for “supporting me through thick and thin” and “through every phase.”

Disick joked again about Kim formerly appearing on the cover of Dog Fancy magazine, and the family corrected him that it was K-9 Magazine.

“We went from K-9 Magazine to the cover of Forbes,” Kris said, laughing.

“Anything for a cover!” Kim said, adding, “Guys, we scammed the system. We did it! Whatever it is, we figured it out and did it! We put in some hard work.”

Kim said during a confessional interview, “Scott’s my motivator. He’ll always say, ‘God, can you believe you did it?'”

“And I’m like, ‘I can’t, this is crazy.’… We aren’t supposed to be here, like how did we get in this cool party? We weren’t the cool kids; how did we do it?” she asked.

Kim opened up about fame and privacy

As mentioned, Kim infamously starred in that explicit video featuring singer Ray-J, which went viral and some feel launched her career. While it became public and viral in 2007, the topic still pops up for her, including its mention in some of her reality TV show episodes.

Following that video going public, magazine covers and reality television shows ensued, including a nearly 14-year run for E! ‘s KUWTK, its spinoffs, and four seasons of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

More recently, Kim has got into acting roles for other TV shows, including American Horror Story, where she landed a significant role as a main character. Before that, her fame had her appearing in cameo roles as herself for various TV shows and movies.

Additionally, Kim co-founded the shapewear and clothing brand SKIMS, valued at an estimated $4 billion, per USA Today.

The Kardashians star revealed in a 2019 Vogue Arabia interview that money and fame were initially part of her plan, but things have changed.

“Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed… I do agree that fame can be addictive,” she said.

Along with fame, Kim also dated and married celebrities along the way, including hip-hop star Kanye West, whom she divorced last year. The couple shares four children, and Kim admitted that she values her privacy much more now.

“Even in my darkest of times I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity,” she said.

“I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times,” Kim shared.

Many might say that less privacy is a price associated with fame, especially when appearing on television and social media regularly. And while The Kardashians recently concluded Season 4 of their reality show on Hulu, it would be surprising if they ended the new show’s run anytime soon.

The Kardashians Season 4 is available for streaming on Hulu.