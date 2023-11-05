Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick ‘like to flirt’ without cameras around, source reveals

The Kardashians Season 4 has featured many appearances from the main cast members’ significant others or ex-boyfriends.

That includes Tristan Thompson, who shares two children with Khloe Kardashian, and Scott Disick, who shares three children with Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Longtime viewers have seen that even after Scott and Kourtney’s breakup, he’s remained part of the family and attends some of their events.

He and Khloe have often been shown in episodes as having a close, often flirty friendship.

Their flirty behavior isn’t necessarily them performing for the cameras, either.

An insider recently revealed that they also “like to flirt” when the cameras aren’t recording footage for the Hulu show.

Insider shares about Khloe and Scott’s flirty friendship

The Kardashians reality TV show features all sorts of storylines about the family, their friends, significant others, and exes, including Scott Disick.

While he and Kourtney split eight years ago, Scott’s still among the recurring cast members, as he shares three children with his ex. Some viewers may now want to see Scott couple up with Kourtney’s sister, Khloe.

That’s due to their flirty nature around each other on camera, which an insider said “gets people talking and gets more eyes on the show.”

Some viewers have even suggested it’s a publicity stunt, but there could be more to it than just publicity.

The insider also shared that “happens when there are no cameras around, too,” because they “like to flirt” with each other.

Scott even suggested he wanted to sleep with Khloe in one episode, which may have come across as a bit much for viewers.

“They know it drives Kourtney nuts and is a great storyline,” the insider said, per Life & Style Magazine, adding, “They think it’s quite funny and love playing around with it just for the sheer shock value.”

Scott revealed that Khloe is his ideal woman

During a Season 4 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, grilled Scott about him being lonely and tried to figure out his “perfect” type. Scott joked by asking Khloe how tall she was.

“She’s funny. She’s kind. She’s sweet. She’s cute. She’s got all the characteristics I want,” Scott said, referring to Khloe.

That brought a chorus of awws from the women, and Khloe hugged Scott after the compliments.

Later, Kris and Khloe attempted to play the role of matchmaker, meeting up with several women and interviewing the candidates to find a prospective date for Scott.

He was shown on a date during the episode, and although he seemed to have a good conversation with the woman he met, there weren’t any instant sparks based on the footage.

However, Scott suggested he could see himself hanging out with the woman again and even said he felt she could be his “life coach” based on her seemingly problem-free life and upbeat nature.

It remains to be seen if Scott will ever find a woman that compares to his friend, Khloe, but in the meantime, viewers will continue to enjoy their fun and flirty friendship on TV.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.