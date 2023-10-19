Critics call out Scott Disick’s crush on Khloe Kardashian as a publicity stunt

Will we ever see Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick in a relationship?

Hopefully not, as this would cause major family problems, but that doesn’t stop some people from meddling with the idea.

One person in particular who has been accused of possibly setting the two up is matriarch Kris Jenner.

Kris revealed that she thinks that Scott has a crush on Khloe but isn’t worried about it because “everyone had a crush on Khloe.”

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Scott admitted that Khloe is his ideal type.

However, critics aren’t so sure that Kris was simply talking in jest.

Was Kris really joking, or is there about to be another huge public relationship in the Kardashian-Jenner family?

Critics think Kris Jenner might be meddling with the idea of a Khloe and Scott romance

It didn’t take long for critics to take to a Reddit forum to express their distaste for Kris’ comments about Scott having a crush on Khloe.

Taking to the forum, one user wrote, “So basically this is what ? A soft launch of their romance?”

They added, “So disgusting but it’s not as though we didn’t see this coming!”

Others took to the comments to express their opinions, with one user writing, “Is this the only white boy they could find for Khloe?”

Another person said, “Rob’z Ozempic is taking a bit longer than expected,” referencing the only Kardashian brother, who tends to stay out of the spotlight.

Another person questioned who the storyline was even for, while another insisted that “no one has a crush on Khloe.”

Still, another user took things a little deeper, writing, “Well [he’s] a serial cheater with an unmanaged drug problem so he fits the profile.”

Ouch!

Still, others thought this announcement might have an even more sinister motive.

Kourtney Kardashian has been noticeably absent from this season of The Kardashians, minus her few phone calls with her sisters and her drama with Kim.

Seemingly in her place, Scott has taken up more of the storyline.

With everything going on between Kourtney and Kim, some critics believe that the Khloe and Scott romance rumors are simply a slap in the face to Kourtney.

“This is their way of taking revenge of Kourtney, because she is the scapegoat who DARED to want some space from the family,” one user reasoned. “And also Kris wants to prop up and reward the kids who towed in line. So now she will roll out these PR pieces to make Kim and Khloe look desirable, like every men want them. Which is definitely not true lmao.”

Another user scathingly wrote, “Girlcode? sistercode? what is that? Anyway, here with scotty! omg we’re such good friends! what, doesnt your male friend also grab your boobs and whispers “sexy b***h” into your ear?”

Someone else pointed out, “There is no code because it’s Kourt’s ex. You know they don’t give af about her.”

Whatever the case may be, we’re not anticipating any more Kardashian-Disick kids in the future.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.