Kylie Jenner called out for glitchy face during makeup tutorial with filter

Critics felt something was off with Kylie Jenner’s face in a recent video she shared promoting her makeup brand.

The Kardashians star posted a clip on social media using a “glitchy” filter, making things appear differently for some viewers.

That resulted in several commenters calling out her face looking different and a “pointy” noise.

The 26-year-old appeared to be going makeup-free as she started her tutorial in the short clip.

Her routine featured Kylie applying products from her Kylie Cosmetics brand, including concealer, bronzer, blusher, and lipstick.

A filter was also involved in her Instagram video, as seen in the clip in the carousel post below. That brought criticism her way, with some commenters suggesting her face was different.

Kylie’s latest IG post brought scrutiny from those who thought something was different in her makeup tutorial video.

“Is it just me who thinks her face is changed?” one commenter wrote on the IG video post.

“I don’t like her new face,” another said with a crying emoji.

Another commenter took it further, suggesting she was starting to look like Timothee Chalamet, whom she’d been dating.

Fans comment on Kylie. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

A photo of Kylie from her makeup tutorial video was shared on a Reddit forum post called “new face alert!” and commenters there also aimed at her appearance.

“100% she used a filter because wtf is going on with her nose here?? her face kept glitching from a filter in the video too,” a commenter wrote.

Another commenter said Kylie is “so delusional” and asked why someone with a “tiny forehead” would “use contour on it to make it look smaller.”

Reddit comments about Kylie Jenner’s makeup video. Pic credit: @italianprincesspeach/KUWTKsnark/Reddit

Additional comments arrived, with one individual calling Kylie’s nose “pointy” with the glitching filter.

Another said, “She lasered her forehead more. No one is noticing!!”

More comments on Kylie. Pic credit: @italianprincesspeach/KUWTKsnark/Reddit

Kylie previously addressed plastic surgery and lip fillers

Many of the Kardashians and Jenners are known for getting cosmetic upgrades and enhancements, including Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner.

Monsters and Critics reported earlier this week that Kris faced criticism about her face, with critics focused on her nose and cheeks in a video she shared.

Kris’ videos promoted Kylie’s clothing brand, Khy, and a jeweler that Kris particularly liked in New York.

Commenters on that video suggested Kris had a “Coke nose” in her video, with another saying it could be a “prosthetic nose.”

One commenter said it would go into “the Kris Jenner’s nostril files” due to the strange look they observed.

It’s no surprise that the Jenners and Kardashians have used plastic and cosmetic surgery to enhance their appearances, although they don’t always admit it right away.

During an episode of The Kardashians in July, Kylie admitted she had plastic surgery in 2018 as she “got [her] breasts done.” This was before she and her ex, Travis Scott, welcomed their first child, Stormi.

And despite previously denying she’d had work done on her face, online critics speculated she got lip filler years ago. Per the Los Angeles Times, she admitted that she “got rid of all [her] filler” due to “lip insecurity.”

It’s unknown if she’s had any more work done recently, but online speculation continues with every new angle and filter that features Kylie’s face.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.