Julianne Hough hints at DWTS Season 33 contestant on GMA

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 has fans buzzing about who will appear as contestants on the show.

Early fan speculation suggests that a popular Olympic athlete could join the cast and attempt to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Several DWTS dance professionals, including Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson, have potentially hinted at their return to ABC’s competition.

Julianne Hough appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America, where the anchors confirmed she is back as co-host along with host Alfonso Ribeiro.

She previously appeared as a dancer on the show and was a guest judge, but she officially joined as co-host last season.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While Julianne mainly was on GMA to discuss her new book, Everything We Never Knew, she also dropped at least one name she felt might be a contestant for DWTS Season 33.

Julianne Hough teases who could appear in DWTS 33 cast

While the judges and hosts are official, it’s unclear which celebrities fans will see competing in Dancing With the Stars.

Former dance professional and Mirrorball Trophy winner Julianne Hough seemingly sparked rumors about a particular former NFL star who could appear in the cast.

After speaking about her new book with Lara Spencer, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, and Michael Strahan, the conversation shifted to DWTS.

“So I’m curious, [if] you’re casting the show, who do you want to see on?” Michael grilled Julianne.

“I don’t know if there are rumblings about this, but I think internally everybody’s talking about one of the Kelce brothers would be amazing,” she said, bringing an “ahh” reaction from Strahan.

“I mean, Jason’s not playing, right?” she asked, adding, “Did I just drop something?”

Strahan told her she said “one of the Kelce brothers” but named “the only one available.”

After the GMA crew laughed at that, Julianne said she was just like everyone else; she didn’t know who was on the show until it was announced.

She mentioned to the hosts that actor Chris Hemsworth won the Australian version of Dancing With the Stars, which they hadn’t seemed to know.

“If he comes back, I might dance,” Julianne joked.

Kelce revealed he’s been losing weight since NFL retirement

Jason, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, spent his entire NFL career playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. During that 12-year career, the 295-pound center earned multiple NFL Pro Bowl and All-Pro team selections and a Super Bowl ring.

He officially retired in March and will enter broadcasting, among other ventures, as part of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. He was recently one of the visible supporters of Team USA during the Paris Olympics.

Since his retirement, he also revealed that his wife, Kylie, implemented a new rule for him that benefits his health and her sanity.

“She just implemented this, but she said I have to work out three days a week. Otherwise, she doesn’t want to deal with me,” Kelce said while on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast (below).

“When I’ve worked out, I am in a great mood, I interact well at home with my kids and everybody –– I just am a better person,” he said.

Since retirement, Kelce’s workouts have provided some encouraging results. In June, Kelce told GQ that he was “almost 20 pounds down right now” and was looking to lose more weight.

“It’s hard to imagine another nearly 20 pounds coming off, being honest with you. But my back already feels better. My knees already feel better,” he shared.

It remains to be seen whether that also allows him to participate as a slimmer version of himself on Dancing With the Stars, but Julianne and the GMA crew seem to favor Kelce’s participation!

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres on Tuesday, September 17, at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.