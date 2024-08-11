DWTS fans believe Witney Carson hinted she’ll return when Season 33 cast is announced

Fans continue to speculate about which celebrities and dancers will appear in Dancing With the Stars Season 33.

When DWTS officially announces the cast, viewers are hoping to see the return of professional dancer Witney Carson.

Like Lindsay Arnold, fans believe Witney may have hinted at her return to the dance competition show.

Witney claimed a Mirrorball Trophy win in her second season alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, now the host of DWTS.

She last appeared in Season 31, teaming up with actor, comedian, and Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady.

With multiple finishes in the top five of the competition, fans believe she could be on her way back for the next installment.

Fans suggest Witney is returning for Season 33

On her Instagram Story, multi-season DWTS dance pro Witney Carson may have hinted she’s practicing for her return to the show.

She shared a selfie from inside a vehicle and updated fans that she was dancing.

“Doing some dancing today! Haven’t really danced since my Gatorade shoot so I’ll be out of shape but I’m excited,” the text at the top of her post said.

Witney Carson told fans she is dancing again after time away from DWTS. Pic credit: @witneycarson/Instagram

A Reddit post included the Instagram Story screenshot (above) to announce that “Witney is dancing.”

Fans seemed excited about her potential return for DWTS, with one commenting, “Omg yes Witney please come back.”

“That’s good to hear. I really hope she does come back cause I missed her last season,” a commenter said, adding, “Really curious to see what the pro lineup(mostly the female side) will look like.”

Another commenter said they were “so happy to hear she was dancing” and speculated “this could be her last season” of DWTS.

Pic credit: @AppearanceAsleep128/Reddit.com/r/dancingwiththestars/

An individual commented, “I bet she’s coming back. It’s always a good bet when the training starts to become frequent right before the start of DWTS.”

The commenter also mentioned that Rylee Arnold, who debuted in Season 32, “has been doing a lot of training recently.”

Witney stepped away after DWTS Season 31

As mentioned, viewers saw the talented Wayne Brady as Witney’s celebrity partner for Season 31, and they performed impressively. Their average score throughout the season was 27.1, and they finished in third place.

In September 2023, she posted an Instagram video highlighting one of their performances and mentioned that she was pregnant at the time.

“This time last year with baby Jet in my tummy! 🥹👼🏼 Sending the whole cast of @dancingwiththestars so much love. I can’t wait to watch all my talented friends on tv tonight and support. 🤍✨ will you be watching with me?!” she wrote in her caption.

In mid-November 2022, Monsters and Critics reported that Witney was expecting her second child with her husband Carson McAllister. Season 31 aired from September 19 to November 21, 2022.

According to Page Six, their son Jet officially arrived on May 13, 2023, just a day before Mother’s Day. Witney previously had her and Carson’s first son, Leo, on January 3, 2021.

She celebrated being a mother earlier this year for the Mother’s Day holiday with an IG post showing her with her two sons.

“My greatest honor is being their mother. Nothing challenges me more, nothing gives me more joy!” she wrote in her caption, explaining where her time is devoted away from DWTS.

While Witney wasn’t one of the professional dancers competing in Season 32, she still made an appearance.

The former DWTS winner was a surprise dancer during the finale holiday performance, as she joined host Alfonso Ribeiro for the festive dance routine.

That return appearance likely excited fans to see her return as a full-time competitor. Time will tell if Season 33’s cast includes Witney among the lineup of professional dancers, as the announcement should arrive on Good Morning America before the DWTS premiere.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres on Tuesday, September 17, at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.